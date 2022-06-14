Show off your best shave with the most valued Philips blade on Amazon at half price

To take care of our facial hygiene and keep our beard always to our liking, we must have a razor that meets our needs. There are many models on the market, but they all have their peculiarities that help us decide on one or the other. Today we analyze the best-selling Philips beard trimmer on Amazon, which is also half price today.

Philips OneBlade QP2530/30

Philips One Blade trim, profile and shave any length of hair. Its modern technology integrates a fast cutting blade with a dual protection system, providing a comfortable shave. You will be able to trim the length of your beard with great precision with one of the four guide combs included: 1 and 2mm for a short beard, 3mm for a medium beard and 5mm for a long beard.



Philips OneBlade QP2530/30

Its rechargeable battery allows OneBlade to be used for 60 minutes. Its usual price is €62.99 but Today we can buy it at a 51% discount and with free shipping.

GET IT ON AMAZON FOR €30.99

* Price updated as of publication date.

