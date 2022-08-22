Show off your hair with Woman

Shampoo or mask? And why choose? get with him perfect tandem with you woman magazine to restore health to your hair. Total Repair Shampoo contains vegetable keratin and green caviar, a powerful moisturizer that improves hair elasticity. And the Intensive Repairing Hair Mask has aloe vera, panthenol and olive extract, with great antioxidant action. Both products from Valquer’s Zero % range are valued at almost 20 euros each, are vegan formulation, without sulfates, salt and silicones. perfect for nourish, repair and hydrate. Give life to your hair.

The Woman magazine for September is a declaration of intent. With Brazilian model Jeissa Chiminazzo as cover host, the publication presents her big fashion issue. Knitted proposals, dandy style, pearls… and all the keys to succeed this season.

Don’t miss either special about the parade Woman & Adlib Ibiza which was held on the island a few weeks ago. Discover the looks of the event, its guests and everything about what has been the great party of the summer.

Find out what Hollywood stars like Julia Roberts, Tilda Swinton, Marion Cotillard or Diane Kruger have in their hands for next fall. The most anticipated premieres of her and the most spectacular photos of her.

And besides, the magazine tells you all japanese beauty secrets to show off beautiful skin, interview with the vice president of Apple, Lisa Jackson; special jewelry and much more in your new issue of Woman.