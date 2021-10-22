“Show only the after” VIDEO

News

The presenter of Afternoon Cinque returns to strike and wreaks havoc on the web. Barbara d’Urso sends her fans into raptures with an amazing change of clothes.

Barbara D’Urso (Instagram)

Just a couple of hours, this is the time it took for the Neapolitan presenter to win over the fans on social media for the umpteenth time. Barbara D’Urso she posted a wonderful video that sees her getting changed before airing, and it’s divine.

The clip shows her entering his personal dressing room of Mediaset with a red robe and long hair tied up to good better on the head. Time a few moments and, thanks to the assembly, comes out fully dressed, walking with great strides towards the studio in the afternoon Cinque, returned to grind good numbers after the restling wanted by Pier Silvio Berlusconi.

The transformation is extraordinary and he sees it at its best, with i blonde hair styled in soft waves that touch her shoulders, a flawless make-up that illuminates her cheeky gaze and a natural and shiny lipstick which harmonizes with his complexion.

I wear has a candid blouse discreetly low-cut which elegantly highlights side A and a fitted black midi skirt with the slit behind that the band like a second skin. It’s a blast.

Barbara D’Urso takes great steps through the Mediaset corridors

The video appeared on his official Instagram profile and, needless to say, it already has filled up with views and comments from users, enjoy this look change.

“Quick change of look … 😎😉” Barbara jokes, winking at the followers who always follow her very carefully. Soundtrack of the clip Camila Cabello with her Don’t Go Yet, very popular with young people.

However, someone maliciously complained to the person directly concerned: “But how is it that natural before entering does not show up ???? Only afterwards with makeup and hair 😂😂😂 “.


