“Show us your tits”, the unpleasant comment to Sydney Sweeney at the Met gala

Sydney Sweeney made her debut this Monday at the Met gala. the actress of euphoria relied on a Tory Burch design with which she caused a sensation on one of the most outstanding red carpets of the year, an edition dedicated to the golden age of American fashion that left looks that will go down in history.

For her premiere at the event organized by Anna Wintour, the 24-year-old appeared on the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York with a style in the purest Cinderella style. A white design that incorporated a corset, a detail that was seen a lot at the gala, and that kept a surprise.

Sydney Sweeney in her Tory Burch dress at the Met Gala Instagram @sydney_sweeney

On the carpet Sydney emulated Blake Lively and transformed her dress, which was actually a 2 in 1. The actress arrived with a peplum design and a long skirt with a lot of volume. A dress that became a mini when Sweeney got rid of the skirt and showed a design in which the corset could be better appreciated and with a puffed miniskirt.

Sydney Sweeney at the moment she transformed her dress in the middle of the Met steps Instagram @sydney_sweeney

An unforgettable moment for the young woman who was clouded by an unpleasant comment about her physique. She has been the TikTok user @saboomafu in charge of denouncing on the social network the alleged “sexual harassment” of Sydney by one of the photographers who was on the steps when the young woman posed for them.

Several American media have echoed the complaint of Sabrina Bergsten, a 24-year-old girl from New York who claims in the video that a paparazzi shouted: “Does anyone have boobs like you down there? Come on, show us those boobs.” A most inappropriate comment that it seems that Sdyney did not hear, since she can be seen smiling in the video.

Several users have reacted to this video with comments condemning the alleged phrase of the photographer. “This is supposed to be a classy event. It’s very unprofessional for someone to say that” or “He should have been asked to leave immediately” are some of the comments that can be read on networks.

However, according to the portal BuzzFeeda person who had spoken with a gala attendee comments that, in reality, the comment was: “Does anyone have movements like you down there? Come on, show us those movements”, in reference to how Sweeney had been moving minutes before this moment.

The video has also made the organizers of the Met gala react. “This has just come to our attention, and we are unclear as to whether the allegation is accurate or who the reporter may have been, but we certainly would not tolerate any of our guests being treated in this unprofessional manner,” a spokesperson said. On the other hand, the representatives of the actress have not made any kind of comment about it.

Sydney Sweeney on the Met Gala red carpet (Instagram @sydney_sweeney) t

This supposed episode has taken place just four months after Sydney explained in an interview that she had asked Sam Levinson, the director of euphoria, reduce your topless scenes. “There are times when Cassie was supposed to be shirtless and I’d say to Sam, ‘I really don’t think that’s necessary here.’ was trying to include a nude scene. When I didn’t want to do it, he didn’t force me, “he explained to The Independent.

His nod to ‘Princess by surprise’

Another of the viral moments that Sydney has starred in, this time much more pleasant, is her nod to the film surprise princess. The designer of her look for the Met gala, Tory Burch, has shared a nice video on Instagram in which the young woman recreates the great transformation of Mia (Anne Hathaway) into a princess.





A tribute to one of the most iconic films of the 2000s in which two images of Sydney are seen in the foreground in which she appears undressed, with glasses and with a sleepy face, and immediately afterwards her big change can be seen already dressed with the white design, her slightly wavy hair and her makeup for the gala.