Showa American Story, trailer presents a new post-apocalyptic RPG for PS5, PS4 and PC – Nerd4.life

Showa American Story, trailer presents a new post-apocalyptic RPG for PS5, PS4 and PC

2P Games announced Showa American Story, a post-apocalyptic action RPG coming up on PS5, PS4 and PC made by Nekcom Games. The reveal was accompanied by a trailer that you can view in the player above.

Showa American Story presents a setting rather unusual. The United States was bought by Japan and in a short time the country was “orientalized”, which is clearly reflected in the settings of the game world. The two cultures amalgamated in a short time, but this also generated inevitable conflicts. In all of this, a catastrophe changed the world drastically decimating the world population.

The player will take on the role of Choko, a teenager who rises from the dead and finds herself in a post-apocalyptic world and will have to deal with zombies, monsters and survivors of the apocalypse, which apparently won’t all be friendly.

According to the information provided by the developers, Showa American Story is an action RPG and a “love letter to 80’s pop culture with a strong B-movie aftertaste“Players will face hordes of enemies in adrenaline-fueled combat using melee, firearms and even” unconventional weapons “, such as the drill seen in the trailer. The game does not currently have a release date yet.

