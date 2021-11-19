Showdown on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S at 60 fps with the update 1.7 – Nerd4.life

Hunt: Showdown will get a substantial improvement on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S With the’update 1.7, announced in these hours by Crytek and intended to bring the 60 fps on next gen consoles, as well as several other miscellaneous fixes and improvements.

As reported directly by the developers, the team is working on the implementation of this important update which does not yet have a precise timing but should be released in days.

Hunt: Showdown, a scene from the Crytek game

The main element is precisely the removal of the chap at 30fps, which will allow Hunt: Showdown to hit 60 frames per second on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, apparently on both models as far as Microsoft consoles are concerned.

“The team is always working to improve the gaming experience for as many players as possible, a lot of great features will come with update 1.7, such as support for reconnection and customized equipment“, reads Crytek’s message reported on Reddit.

“So, we thought this was the perfect time to add another feature that has long been requested by the community.” As for the “next steps”, the developers mention some improvements also for the last generation consoles, in order to allow a better stability of the experience for everyone.

Just in these days we have seen that Crytek’s game will become a live-action TV series for Binge.