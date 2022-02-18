Showering every day: is it good or bad for the skin?

When it comes to celebrities, there is a whole cult — not to say morbid — to find out about their eating habits, exercise routines, special diets and any other process that supposedly makes them so beautiful or great. In that endless stream of recipes, a not-so-glamorous custom among Hollywood stars reappears from time to time: that of not showering daily.

Brad Pitt, Cameron Diaz, Matthew McConaughey, Orlando Bloom, the actor couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher… as you can see, the list of actors and actresses who don’t shower every morning goes on and on. The case that draws the most attention is that of Leonardo DiCaprio, Oscar winner and environmental activist, who for this last reason decided to change his shower habits: he considers that saving water by washing less frequently are critical options to help protect the environment. .

DiCaprio is also not a fan of deodorant, because it is a very artificial product and therefore requires chemical processes that use a lot of water, in addition to putting substances such as aluminum on the skin.

And just like DiCaprio, there are several men and women who have changed their routines in their homes, especially with the pandemic, confinements and teleworking. Being in constant confinement and with less outside contact, daily showers ceased to be a mandatory step at the beginning of each day. There the question arises, how often is it necessary to shower? Science already has some answers and information that we need to take into account, especially considering climate change.

For years I have watched my friend Lucia and her shower habits, which are extremely intense: she showers twice a day, sometimes even three times. It’s not because I work in a waste plant or chimney sweep; she just does it because she likes it. What she does not know is that this practice can lead to prolonged reactions and adverse effects on her skin.

This is what a study published last year by the University of California at San Diego warns, explaining that the horny layer, which is the outermost layer of the skin, can be damaged by excess soap and water. “The good bacteria are educating the skin cells to make their own antibiotics,” says Gallo, chief of UCSD’s division of dermatology, and “which will in turn kill off the bad bacteria.”

Excessive hygiene, then, not only removes lipids, dirt, and oils from the skin, but also “some of the good bacteria that help maintain a healthy skin balance.”

The skin has three layers, explains Irene Araya, dermatologist at Clínica Santa María. “The most superficial is the epidermisthe dermis is the middle and the hypodermis It is the deepest.” On the epidermis there is the aforementioned horny layer, “whose function is to be a barrier against changes in temperature, dehydration or that electrolytes do not come out”.

The stratum corneum has natural moisture but is water soluble. In other words, a long shower or a strong soap can remove this layer, which if done too often “is capable of causing significant damage to the skin, since it loses its ability to moisturize and begins to dry out.”

Parallel to natural moisture, there is also the skin’s own fat, which in the scientific community is known as the lipid mantle or acid mantle, which also “contributes to keeping this barrier intact.”

Having this background clear, Araya points out that exaggerating showers or washing —as many have verified when alcohol gel is applied too many times— “can cause the skin to become irritated, crack and the risk of infection appears.”

Like various life items, this one too It depends on the context of each person.. “It’s not a good idea to go through life dirty,” says Araya, “that’s why daily bathing is advisable, but it will also depend on the type of skin.”

For example, older people, who “produce little moisturizing factor and little oil, do not need a daily shower.” However, a young person who has more oil, yes.

“There are oily type skins for which the daily shower is essential. But there are also people with hypersensitive skin that is already dry (atopic, allergic or psoriasis patients) and who should be more careful. In them one could discuss the topic of the daily shower”.

Another important factor is the activity, trade or profession in which one works. If it is an office worker with quiet activity and without great physical effort, it should not be necessary to shower every so often. On the other hand, an athlete, a mechanic or a person from the fast food industry “does require a perhaps more tidy bathroom.”

According to Araya, even if they don’t need it in Chile, people in general bathe a lot, which “is not healthy for the skin. We need that fatty layer that protects us, especially in the winter”.

Regarding the specific point of Lucía, the woman fond of showers, comments that “what she is doing is attacking her skin with so much daily bathing. It’s likely that sooner or later she’s going to start scratching or dermatitis, so she needs to start limiting baths.”

Regarding soaps, Araya says that it is important to use them in the areas that are most needed, which are the area of ​​the feet or the axillary area, since they are more fragrant.

As for the genital area, “normal people or people who are not allergic can use any soap; otherwise you have to pay attention to the components, since they can react”. The ones that cause the most problems are stabilizers, surfactants and fragrances. To avoid them, she recommends choosing traditional glycerin soaps, which are neutral.

Exfoliating soaps are a big problem, as they create a kind of sweep that “not everyone tolerates. At skin care products are used that are very exfoliating, abrasive and not recommended for any type of skin or for all people”.

Attention those who like to get out of the shower covered in dense steam and with red skin like cooked crab: bathing at high temperatures is the most aggressive for the skin. As the dermatologist explains, the water “always has to be lukewarm, hopefully below body temperature, which is 37 degrees. The ideal? Between 25 to 30”.

However, this depends on the level of dirt on the skin. For example, “a mechanic who may come in heavily soiled may need a higher temperature to remove all of his stains.” The important thing, he says, is that the shower is comfortable, but not to feel the burning water or leave your skin red when you get out. This will remove all these natural components that we have talked about and will make the epidermis more sensitive, fragile and exposed.

Araya explains that “a shower of 15 minutes or more is equivalent to the same amount of water as a bath in a bathtub.” As detailed in the scientific literature, an average bathtub is usually filled with 230 liters of water, while when we shower we spend between 8 and 15 liters of water per minute.

Taking these figures into account, it can be calculated that a long shower of 15 minutes or more would be spending even more water than you need to fill the bathtub.

“It’s not something to do every day,” says the professional about the tub bath, especially if you have dry skin. “The shower is healthier than the bath.” In addition to waste, as the shower water runs it is more hygienic and efficient, since the dirt falls faster and does not stay there floating next to you.

As we mentioned at the beginning, it is important to rethink the frequency of these habits both for our hygiene and health as well as for the environment. “It is very important that people, in addition to being aware of their skin, worry about water scarcity,” says Araya. “The environmental situation is not going to improve in the short term, so we have to limit the resource and showering is a good way to do it.” In turn, less bathing time also means less use of soaps and shampoos, chemical products that “in one way or another reach the sea.”