showing the ankle (and the socks)

“Shoes, not slippers, and lots of linen and silk. High-waisted pants that never exceed my ankles ”, this is how the dandy George Bryan Brummell, known as Beau Brummell (the beautiful Brummell), arbiter of fashion in Regency England, defended his aesthetic. Protagonist of numerous books, films and with a prominent presence in the exhibition of the V&A in London dedicated to menswear Fashioning Masculinities: The Art of Menswearwhich is on view through November 6, Brummell always stressed to his tailors that his high-waisted, almost horse-riding breeches, which fit inside his boots, should be able to be rolled up to his knees with just 20 pleats 3 cm.

Dior poses pants with the outside hem

After several decades in which men’s fashion required pants whose length was always above a good part of the shoe, now the Capri is imposed, below the knee, and the ankle with the bottom with the hem on the outside. We see it even in the proposal of suits from luxury firms such as Dior, Brioni or Giorgio Armani. For women, the most fashionable pants this season is the pirate.

The power of logomania

“When the sneaker craze hit, would anyone want to hide their Air Jordans under their pants? Then the Converse All Star was imposed on streetwear and the brand’s logo had to be clearly visible on the upper of the shoe. Let’s add to this that soon the sneakers they even entered the men’s office wardrobe on Fridays, ”reveals Claire McNollan, stylist in the shopping section of the exclusive London department store Liberty. “Is there anything more flirtatious than showing a little more than necessary by raising the bottom of a pair of pants just a few centimeters? It exudes, even if we do not consciously perceive it, proximity and trust, without losing an iota of elegance”, adds Morgan Clemens, tailor in Savile Row, the mecca of men’s tailoring in England.

Brioni opts for relaxed looks in her fall/winter 2022 collection

Years ago it would have been unthinkable to see that the ‘ready-to-wear’ collections of the most luxurious brands would include suits in denim. Let’s not say that they would dare to show in their haute couture shows looks with the hem gathered on top. “They are already sold like this, or they fix them so that they have this same finish. Evidently, logomania and the expansion to luxury brand accessories have catapulted this more fluid and relaxed option for trousers. Even the firm’s ambassadors tend to be people who run away from the label and prefer more ‘casual’ clothes even on red carpets”, says Mariella Palmisano, a fashion consultant with clients such as Balenciaga and Brioni.

Precisely this last firm, which has managed to bring together a clientele ranging from 20 to 50 years old, has had Brad Pitt and Jude Law as campaign faces, who flee from labels. For this autumn Brioni leaves behind his more conventional proposals and unleashes a new pattern, with three pieces in denim, silk suits with ankle-length trousers and even overalls.

New fabrics and finishes

Dior’s masculine elegance is manifested in trousers that are also knee-length, denoting an air of freshness in the French ‘maison’, both in white denim and in velvet and wool. Once again, this length allows you to show off some good boots or ankle boots, as Beau Brummell did, or even flaunt some clogs.

Is there anything more flirtatious than showing a little more than necessary by raising the bottom of a pair of pants a few centimeters? ”







morgan clemensTailor on Savile Row





White is also the color chosen by the Portuguese firm Marques’Almeida for its fisherman-style Capri pants with side cargo pockets. Among the features that have made Marques’Almeida one of the most desired contemporary brands in London and New York are bright colors and denim and, among its references, grunge and the 1990s. Thus, among the proposals that the designer duo presented in their last parade in Viana do Castelo, in the community of Alto Miño, we could see several men’s pants always at the height of the cufflinks and with frayed finishes.

Victor von Schwarz brand suit with ‘oversize’ blazer and trousers above the ankle

At the thirtieth edition of 080 Barcelona Fashion, on his return to the face-to-face catwalk, which will take place at the end of October, Victor von Schwarz will be present, who has been redefining tailoring for some time with minimalist tartan suits with an oversize blazer and trousers worn over of the ankle.

For them: reminiscences of the fifties

“If it’s my pants that bothers you, I’ll take them off right now,” snapped the then ministerial adviser and, later, French Justice Minister, Michèle Alliot-Marie in 1972 when she was denied entry to Parliament for wearing pants. But it was not until two decades later that a regulation was repealed that forced women to request an administrative permit and a health certificate from the prefecture if they wanted to “dress like a man”, that is, wear pants.

It was already a mere formality, but the norm, established in 1799, was still there. “Until the middle of the 20th century, female inferiority was the official discourse; the man was destined to think and lead, while the woman had to dedicate herself to conceiving. For a woman to wear trousers was an intolerable disturbance. We love to think of Coco Chanel in pants, but she was an exception. We had to wait for the fifties to say goodbye to skirts and dresses”, remarks Louise Grenet, a sociologist at Paris Nanterre University.

Women are also using ‘oversize’ patterns in jackets, so if we wear capri pants we sophisticated the look”







Loreto San JuanImage consultant





Thus, while in the ‘film noir’ Marlene Dietrich imposed the man’s suit and even the tuxedo, in the United States there were many actresses who opted for capri pants as wardrobe essentials. Audrey Hepburn adored them and wore ballerinas. High-waisted, she often paired them with blazers, which are one of the most entrenched trends this season.

“Women are also using ‘oversize’ patterns in jackets, so if we wear capri pants we make the look more sophisticated. A good option, if we want to lengthen the silhouette, is to opt for a ‘stiletto’ and add a belt to the outfit”, tells us the Madrid image consultant Loreto Sanjuan. “For more casual looks, before the cold sets in, we can wear these pants with sports shoes and long-sleeved crop tops. They are the most youthful option in your quest to relive the nineties”, she adds.

Simone Rocha, London Fashion Week 2022 Ben Bromfield

The Catalan firm Cus has several trousers with this length in neutral colors and some with flared legs. Longer, above the ankle, but narrow throughout the leg, are the ones proposed by Roberto Verino, in black: a true tribute to the cinema of the forties and fifties.

For more comfortable, almost sporty looks, Diarte pants, in a vichy print and tied at the waist; Sita Murt, checkered and matching sweatshirt-style jumper or Esprit, with cargo pockets or in corduroy.

Corduroy Pants by Esprit

Proposals that somehow remind us of the French revolutionaries who joined the ‘sans culottes’ movement, who overthrew the monarchy in 1789, are those of the Englishwoman Simone Rocha, one of the favorite designers of it-girls like Alexa Chung , Cara Delevingne, Chloe Sevigny and Pippa Middleton. For this fall, the British designer opts for wide-leg Capri pants with beading and embroidery to match blouses and cardigans. All blank. Looks that give a twist to the Victorian aesthetic that has catapulted her to fame and that she has even worn this summer during her world tour, Billie Eilish.

