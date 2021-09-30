“Showing the body or not must not take away respect” – Corriere.it

We used to see her wearing oversized dresses, oversized t-shirts and sweatshirts, very wide pants. This time, quite the opposite: Billie Eilish is portrayed on the cover of the British edition of Vogue with a tight corset, flesh-colored latex gloves and real vamp poses. A look that left the fans of the American singer speechless, illustrated with a series of photos that she herself posted on social media and that they unleashed an avalanche of likes and reactions: just the first image in 6 minutes exceeded the million hearts, beating a record that the 19-year-old singer already held when she showed her “new” blonde hair to her more than 83 million followers.

The message: “Do whatever makes you feel good” The sexy image that replaced that of the little girl with green hair however, it delivers the same message, loud and clear: «It’s all about what makes you feel good», he declares on the cover of the magazine. That is, “only what makes you feel good counts.” And again, he writes under one of the images: «I love these photos, I loved shooting this service. Do what you want, when you want. Fuck everything else. ‘ Already in the past Billie Eilish had made herself heard on the subject of body shaming, after being targeted by comments on the web, tired of the morbid attention that was given to her physical appearance, and had revealed that she had had a difficult relationship with her image in the past: “I thought I would be the only one to take care of the I hate my body, but I see that the internet also hates my body. So that’s great, ”he said sarcastically.





"Showing your body or not shouldn't take away from you" This time, the message is even more powerful: everyone is free to do whatever they want with their body and to dress as they please. But not only that, underlines the singer in the Vogue article: "Showing your body and showing – or not showing – your skin shouldn't take away any respect from you". In the interview Eilish talks about personal choices, fears, consent, believing in oneself: «It is a question of regaining one's power, showing it and not taking advantage of it – she says -. I will never let myself be possessed again ».