shown the first official picture of the George Clooney film

The Tender Bar represents Clooney’s return to the camera afterwards The Midnight Sky

The Tender Bar is the new directorial film of George Clooney (Bitter paradise, Catch 22) which returns to the camera afterwards The Midnight Sky (2020), title Netflix rather appreciated by the streaming audience. The work, inspired by the Pulitzer Prize collection of memoirs of the same name JR Moehringer, tells the life of JR (the same author of the memoirs) who, having lost his father, is raised by his uncle in his bar, a peculiar place where figures of inspiration for the young follow one another. Below you will find the complete synopsis.

The Tender Bar tells the story of JR (Sheridan), a fatherless boy who grows up in the glow of a bar where the bartender, his uncle Charlie (Affleck), is the sharpest and most colorful of an assortment of bizarre and demonstrative father figures. As the boy’s determined mother (Rabe) struggles to provide her son with opportunities she’s denied – and leaves her outraged father’s ruined home albeit reluctantly (Christopher Lloyd) – JR begins to pursue boldly, if not always with grace, her romantic love and professional dreams – with one foot set insistently in Uncle Charlie’s bar.

Recently, as reported in a press release (and also by Collider), we had the opportunity to see the first official image of The Tender Bar which you can find below, at the bottom of our article. In particular, the snapshot shows an intense exchange of glances between uncle and nephew, interpreted respectively by Ben Affleck And Tye Sheridan.

The Tender Bar is written by William Monahan (The Crusades – Kingdom of Heaven, Sin City – A woman to kill for) winner of the Oscar Prize for the script of The Departed – Good and Evil. The realization, produced by Smokehouse Pictures And Amazon Studios, arrives only in some American theaters on December 22nd, while on January 7th 2022 it debuts on Amazon Prime Video. The cast also sees the participation of Christopher Lloyd, Lily Rabe, Max Casella, Max Martini and many others.

