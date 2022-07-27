Showrunner of “High School Musical” talks about the future of Olivia Rodrigo

Things still seem unclear with Olivia Rodrigo in “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” Although a few weeks ago it had been said that the third season would mark the farewell of her character, now the showrunner of the production claims not to rule out anything in relation to the actress and singer, Entertainment Weekly noted.

As you may recall, the third cycle of fiction inspired by the “High School Musical” film trilogy debuted on July 27 on the Disney + platform. The fiction will consist of eight episodes, which will be released weekly.

I would never say never

“It’s so funny, we’re so early in the start of work on season 4, that I’d be lying if I told you I have a correct answer for that,” showrunner Tim Federle told EW when asked if this third cycle is the last season of the interpreter of «Driver License” in the production.

“I would never say never to Olivia, and I would never use the word ‘last,’ because I hope the show goes on and on and we get to be like ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ with a Patrick Dempsey-like moment on the beach with Ellen Pompeo.” 17 seasons later,” he noted. “But yeah, I think it’s probably a pretty safe bet to say that, for now, we have so many cast members that we love and are working with, that I think there are no immediate plans for Nini (Rodrigo) to be a big part of it. the series in the future. But the world has a great way of surprising me and I never say never,” he added.

Everything would be different

Likewise, Federly admitted that if Olivia Rodrigo’s musical career had not taken off in the spectacular way it did, surely Nini Salazar’s story would have developed differently.

“Yes, oh yes. In the first season we were doing a completely different show, but it’s okay,” she said. “Any show that’s about the power of music, it’s so cheesy to say this, but this is me, and how making music with people you love can change your life and change the world, and this all happened , for Olivia, all I can do is sit back and say, ‘if the worst thing that’s ever happened to me is that the star of my show became the biggest pop superstar in the world and she had to chase that, then that’s too bad terribly wonderful,” he said.

He added: “I am very proud of her. When I pitched the series to Disney, I joked that I had many, many seasons in my head. I had them and still have them. In the age of streaming, when my friends with amazing shows get canceled after a season or two, the honest and honest answer is that everything is in sauce right now.