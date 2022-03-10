Shows a chest by accident in the middle of an interview

Camila Hair is in full promotion for the premiere of “Bam Bam” with Ed Sheerana launch that arrives a few weeks before it presents his next album “Family”. The Cuban singer is offering interviews to different media, which usually always leaves some anecdotes. However, the interpreter had one of those embarrassing ones that quickly went viral…

It all happened during the program ‘The One Show’ for a British network, in which the artist was talking about the dances in the music video for “Bam Bam”. Explaining one of them, she made a spontaneous gesture with which her shirt played tricks on her and unintentionally showed one of her breasts.

In all naturalness, the singer said right after “I hope you didn’t see the nipple”, while the presenters brushed her off by saying “There was a flash of something”.

But far from taking it badly, the Cuban singer humored the matter and then posted a video on TikTok joking about her carelessness.

“When my stylist asked if I wanted nipple covers and I said no,” she writes of a video of her grimacing in frustration. “I wish I had a time machine,” she says in the song that accompanies the clip.

“Bam Bam” came to light last Friday, March 4, one day after the 25th birthday of the “Señorita” interpreter. The song is one of the previews of what will be “Familia”, his next album that will be released on April 8. A date marked in red for his unconditional fans.

Here we leave you “Bam Bam”:

You can follow CyberCuba Entertainment on Facebook, Instagram or Youtube.