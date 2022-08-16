Showtime cancels the series ‘The First Lady’

the anthology series The First Lady seems to have already come to an end. On Monday, in fact, it was confirmed that it will not go ahead with a second season.

The show follows fictional reconstructions of various First Ladies of the United States in different eras of the White House. Specifically, it narrates the personal and political life of three of the most influential women in the country: Michelle Obama, Bett Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt, played by Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson respectively. Created by Aaron Cooley and directed by Susanne Bier, the series stars OT Fagbenle, Dakota Fanning, Lily Rabe, Regina Taylor, Kiefer Sutherland and Aaron Eckhart.

According to some statements:

“Showtime can confirm that the anthology series The First Lady will not go ahead with another season. We would like to applaud the craftsmanship and commitment of our showrunner Cathy Schulman, director Susanne Bier, their fellow executive producers, our incredible cast led by executive producers Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson, and our studio. Associate Lionsgate for their dedicated work in telling the unique stories of three extraordinary leaders.”

Wrapping up the first season six weeks ago, the series delved into the lives of the three first ladies, exploring everything from their trips to Washington, their family lives, and their world-changing political contributions.

“SIt was always about trying to trace through history the sublimation of voice, and turning the lens of history to see it through a female point of view.showrunner Schulman said in an interview, adding: