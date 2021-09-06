Shrek 2: Cameron Diaz and that detail on Justin Timberlake that forced the producers to a denial

During a sequence of Shrek 2 a peculiar detail inherent to appears on the screen Justin Timberlake And Cameron Diaz which forced the film’s producers, who at the time said they knew nothing of their relationship, to release an official denial.

Since Fiona lived in a tower for years before she was rescued by Shrek, she hasn’t been in her room in her parents’ castle since she was a child. With this dynamic in mind it is hardly surprising that there are some fun posters and trinkets scattered around the room, including a poster of a celebrity called “Sir Justin” who looks a lot like Timberlake.

The film’s producers vowed publicly at a press conference that they had no idea Diaz had just started dating the singer in real life when they decided to put a Sir Justin Timberlake poster over Princess Fiona’s bed.

Shrek 2 is the second installment of the Shrek movie series, based on the picture book Shrek! by William Steig and obtained the third best result in the debut weekend in the history of cinema, beating the previous record for animated films marked by the Disney-Pixar cartoon Finding Nemo, becoming one of the most successful films of throughout 2004.