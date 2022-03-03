Shroud confesses all the money that has been spent on Lost Ark

Michael “shroud» Grzesiek is one of the most prominent content creators in the world, and in recent times he is dedicating a large part of his live shows to titles of the genre MMORPG. After New Worldthe chosen one has been Lost Ark, the popular game of Smilegate RPG and AmazonGameswhich began criticizing and without understanding anything that was happening around him, but has ended up enjoying like few other titles in recent times.

Proof of this is the absurd amount of money shroud has already been spent on Lost Ark. Total, more than 2000 dollars that have helped him advance with an unusual speed, thus limiting the content that he himself can generate, so the streamer American is clear that he must hold back for a while when it comes to spending money.

Is Lost Ark a pay to win? Own shroud has entered this debate on occasion or another, stressing that all the MMORPG in one way or another they are games in which this concept is part of them. Either directly, or through external pages that illegitimately achieve certain things.

Lost Ark manages to hook Shroud to the maximum

From being one of the biggest critics of the game, to being completely in love with it. Shroud is a great test that shows us what a great title it is Lost Ark, a game that continues at the top to this day after several weeks since its launch, and that does not threaten to collapse. Almost infinite content, and much more to come in the future. The big bet AmazonGames is giving the best results, although if you are regular players, try not to spend as much money as shroud.