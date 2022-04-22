Shroud explains why players flee the Lost Ark and New World

Michael “shroud» Grzesiek, one of the streamers most popular of Twitterhas returned to give his opinion on Lost Ark Y NewWorld. The big bets AmazonGames had a huge impact on its release, spreading in the case of Lost Ark for much longer, but after several weeks, the feeling with the latest release, without being the same, begins to remember what happened to the first title.

New World and Lost Ark, two titles that at first seem to have arrived to conquer millions of players. Truly scandalous figures, endless queues and everyone talking about these games. New World took little time to show all its shortcomings, with a end game emptiness, the collapse of the economy and a large number of bugs that frustrated the players. From millions of people talking and playing the title, to a decline that has rarely been seen. The future of the game? No one knows, but it seems difficult that it can return at some point to the impact figures of its beginnings.

Besides, Lost Ark it has been even more successful in its beginnings. A much more polished game that does not present problems thanks to having a solid base that has been developing since its release in South Korea Many years ago. The problem? Shroud talks about it, and his belief as to why players will end up running away from this game of AmazonGames.

Shroud seems to have it clear with Lost Ark and New World

The popular streamer You’ve spent a great number of hours on Lost Ark and New World, so your opinion is of some importance.

«The pay to win elements in Lost Ark affect the game a lot. More than what you believe. The game is doing well and will continue to do well, but the pay to win mechanic will drive people away.”. Other content creators have also been critical of the elements pay to win in Lost Ark, but in the case of NewWorld the decline for shroud It came from many other fronts, and it is that the players were not playing legitimately, taking advantage of the traps that the game allowed.