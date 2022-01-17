Shuhei Yoshida will conduct the next event, here is the date – Nerd4.life

Shuhei Yoshida, head of PlayStation Studios’ indies support and publishing division, revealed that he will be hosting the event PlayStation Indies Initiative at the Asia Pacific Games Summit on January 20, 2022.

Additionally, Atsushi Inaba, the new CEO of PlatinumGames, will hold a session on January 21 known as “SOL CRESTA and the future of PlatinumGames”, where he will be joined by Hideki Kamiya.

Hideki Kamiya

Yoshida-san has a long history with PlayStation, joining the project for what became the first PlayStation way back in 1993, and was Vice President of Sony Computer Entertainment America since April 2000. He was then named Senior Vice President of SCE Worldwide Studios USA in 2007. , and became president of SCE Worldwide Studios the following May.

It was instrumental in the launch of PS4, and became a major public figure for Sony as he promoted the console and interacted with the community on social media. In November 2019, he stepped down as president and was replaced by Hermen Hulst of Guerrilla Games.

