Shundo ou Obscur: a Pokémon Go player makes a crucial decision with Sulfur

A Pokémon Go player who came to capture a Shiny Sulfur from a Raid Obscur is going around the community to ask for advice on how to make the Purifier or not, here you will find a debate between fans of the Purifiers Shundos et des Pokémon Obscurs.

Catching a shiny is important in Pokémon Go, as well as through some monsters with IV parfaits, a Legend or an Obscur Pokémon. The question of the ideal Pokémon (formerly “parfait”) is one that can involve difficult decisions.

An example is the same dilemma compared to a Reddit user here to share a screenshot of Obscure Sulfur glow paint being captured.

The Pokémon, which boasts of having the IV preque parfaits, sparked a debate in the Pokémon Go community in which it is discussed whether the player should purify Sulfur to obtain the Shundo or leave it alone to preserve the Obscur dégâts bonuses.

Most Pokémon Go Players Feel Obscurs Details Are Better in Shundo

The conversation shared by Reddit user Altruistic_Fun9774 is a dilemma in a post titled “I can’t help you decide if I have two purifiers for SHUNDO or to observe what happens in the dark.”

D’un côté, avoir un Shundo est très important, surtout s’il s’agit d’un Légendaire. However, Pokémon Obscurs are equally rare, but they are exclusive to Raids Obscurs here.

Players can upgrade the IV of an Obscur Pokémon into Purifiant; here, in this case, transform Sulfur into Shundo. Makes Purification obvious to Shundo’s collections, but the process cannot be reversed, the player must know what to do before performing it.

There are also some combat considerations. Even if a Pokémon with IV seems to have a better chance of winning than one with lower stats, Pokémon Obscurs makes the choices a little more complicated. They benefit from increased connections with fast attacks and charged attacks, but are also subject to more attacks than they touch.

Assuming players will be using Brimstone for raids, everyone agrees that searching Pokémon Obscur for additional supplies is the best option. “Les Obscurs ont effectively le même rendement en dégâts total, mais ils inflictent ces dégâts beaucoup plus rapidement.” express a joueur.

By the way, considering the fact that the player owns a shiny Sulfura Obscur déjà is reason enough for the player to say that. As I said, the most popular comments, “L’Obscur is extra cool.”

For the best tips from razorKazer, here is a simple and positive tip in the original poster: “Fais ce qui te fait le plus sourire.”

