“Shut up at home for months, he’s afraid”: The drama of George Clooney – the Democrat

A real nightmare that lived by George Clooney. A truly worrying disease has struck his family

Midnight Sky, a recent production that sees the signature of George Clooney. Despite the years passing, our George has always managed to do what he loves most and that is to act. A great actor and recorder which has, on its side, a truly impressive cinematography.

His films have always been highly regarded and, with the passage of time, he has also given life to the figure as a sex symbol desired by women. George Clooney, in addition to his professional life, also has one private sphere that they know in many ways. He shares his life with his wife Amal, with whom he has been moved for a very long time.

From their love, two twins were born, Alexander and Ella. Theirs is a happy motorcycle family that has also had to deal with a very dramatic moment that perhaps many ignore. Even for them, the Coronavirus pandemic was not a walk in the park. In fact, George Cloeeny, to safeguard his family situation, practically locked himself up at home.

Loading... Advertisements

George Clooney, locked up at home for the safety of his family

They haven’t crossed the threshold to go out for some time. In March, he closed himself within the walls of his home so as not to risk the safety of the little one. His 3-year-old son is in fact suffering from a disease that does him makes a subject at risk when it comes to certain pathologies such as Covid-19.

His voluntary isolation took place in order to protect his little man, who suffer from asthma. “This has been a crazy year for everyone, it started off badly and went on as well. I am lucky, I have a successful career, a huge house. We can go outside “. Fortunately, the actor’s villa allowed the family to pass the period of isolation with tranquility.

This is why the decision comes to have no contact with the outside world and to endanger the safety of their child. Then it was not lacking an appeal the actor made to his fans. He asked, as far as possible of course, to be able to limit the exits outside his home and to pay the utmost attention at all times.

Moreover, since little is known about the disease that George Clooney’s son is suffering from, this seemed to the parents the only solution. Safeguard his health it was absolutely the priority.