“Shut up, slimy!” Angela Aguilar explodes against her brother in full live broadcast: VIDEO

Ángela Aguilar became a topic of conversation on social networks in recent hours because exploded against his brother, Leonardo Aguilarin full live broadcast, so “The Princess of the Mexican Regional” received all kinds of criticismIn addition, the singer’s followers did not take long to draw conclusions about it and various speculations were generated.

All this new controversy she’s wrapped up in Angela Aguilar began because his brother Leonardo waxed some areas of his body where he has tattoos so that they can be better appreciated, the interpreter of “Tell me how you want” was in charge of recording and in the final stretch of the clip, Leonardo takes control of his cell phone and proposes to show Ángela Aguilar in the painting, but the idea did not seem to the youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar and he ended up insulting his brother.

“You have to teach Angela. Shall we teach you, Angela?” were Leonardo’s words, but the 18-year-old singer responded with a “Shut up, slimy!” and before such a response, the young interpreter could only laugh a little and quickly said goodbye to his followers.

After this new rudeness of Ángela Aguilar, the singer became the target of all kinds of criticism because was described as “arrogant” and “rude”, In addition, the followers of the Aguilar Dynasty began to draw their own conclusions based on her attitude towards her brother and generated various theories about the singer’s refusal to be recorded, since some assured that intends to reduce his public appearances after the scandal that originated when his relationship with Gussy Lau was uncovered.

It is worth mentioning that this was not the only time that Ángela Aguilar refused to go out on the live broadcast Well, moments before he was heard saying “Don’t record me, Luisa” and at another time, she assured that she did not want to be recorded because “he was doing his eyebrows”but his words did not convince his followers, who believe that there is a more powerful reason why he refused to appear in his brother’s video.

What happened to your relationship with Gussy Lau?

Until now, neither of the two involved has given new statements about the status of their relationshipHowever, the only thing that is certain is that the couple has not been able to see each other if they are still together because Ángela Aguilar was on vacation in Paris, France with her family to celebrate Áneliz Aguilar’s birthday, however, on their return to Mexico they accompanied their father in the show he offered in Aguascalientes, for his part, the composer has been sharing videos on his social networks in which he sings some of his most famous songs, but many consider that finds it “disappointed”, but the truth is that nothing has been confirmed yet.

