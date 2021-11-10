Shy bags. In Milan Ferragamo down after the accounts. Good auction Bot with rates on new lows-i

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock markets shy, after two sessions marked by weakness, with investors who have adopted a cautious attitude and taken some profits after the run recorded by the lists last week. A race that brought the main indices to new highs in 2021 and some to unprecedented levels, such as Paris and Frankfurt. Today, November 10, investors are focused on the inflation data. In China it was announced that in October, producer prices marked an annual increase of 13.5%, over 12.4% in September, reaching new all-time highs at least since October 1996, the start date of the current historical series. Thus the October figure continues the streak of nine consecutive months of growth in producer prices, largely due to the high costs of raw materials. In the People’s Republic, the consumer price index also rose sharply: in October they increased by 1.5% on a trend basis from + 0.7% last September. On a monthly basis, the rise was 0.7%, the highest in the last 9 months. Also today it emerged that in October in Germany the price index recorded an increase of 0.5% on a monthly basis and of 4.5% trend, lengthening the pace compared to September 2021, when the increase was 4 , 1%.

For Germany, this is the highest increase in inflation since August 1993. In the early afternoon, moreover, American inflation will be announced, which could influence the Federal Reserve’s moves, even if the US central institution has already given its line considering the temporary dear-life. Number one, Jerome Powell, said it was time for tapering, which means reducing asset purchases and not raising interest rates. In the meantime, the quarterly season continues at full speed. The main indices move in no particular order, with Milan rising, albeit slightly, and the spread falling to around 112 points. After all, the macro data published illustrate a recovering economic situation. So much so that the auction of the Bots went successfully.

Italian GDP in the third quarter up by 2.6%

Meanwhile, from the macro front, the data continue to testify to an Italian economy in lively recovery. “In the third quarter, the Italian GDP marked, based on the preliminary estimate, a marked increase (+ 2.6% the cyclical variation) which strengthens the phase of recovery of production rates that occurred in the second quarter”, Istat indicated in the monthly note on the trend of the Italian economy. The dynamism during the year (+ 6.1% the change acquired) allowed a further reduction of the pre-crisis gap which is 1.4% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.In addition, Istat announced that in September 2021 the seasonally adjusted index of Italian industrial production increased by 0.1% compared to August. Net of calendar effects, in September 2021 production is estimated to increase on an annual basis by 4.4% (there were 22 calendar working days as in September 2020). On average in the third quarter, the level of production grew by 1% compared to the previous quarter. «In September, industrial production grows marginally on a monthly basis. In the third quarter as a whole, the economic trend remains positive, albeit slowing down compared to the previous quarters ”, commented the Statistics Office.

Auction Bot goes through successfully, new low for rates

The annual bot auction went successfully. The Treasury issued 5 billion 12-month Bonds maturing 14/11/2022, earning a yield of -0.533%, down by 6 cents compared to the auction of the previous month and just below the previous all-time low recorded in August (- 0.513%). Demand was good, standing at € 7.654 billion, with a supply / demand ratio of 1.53. The auction regulation falls on November 12th.

At Piazza Affari, eyes on Fineco and St. Corre Mediaset

In Piazza Affari the shares of Finecobank are in the spotlight: after having marked new highs of all time at the start, celebrating the quarterly growth, they have taken the path of decline. The rest have had a brilliant performance in the last few sessions. Even Stmicroelectronics, after a tonic start, slowed the pace, on the day when competitor Infineon Technologies announced that it had closed the July-September period with a 10% increase in revenue to 3 billion euros. The momentum, the company explained, is linked to the global shortage of semiconductors that has caused prices to rise. Number one, Reinhard Ploss, said the group is “investing a lot more to take advantage of growth opportunities.” Mediasett shares run outside the main basket, on the day the company released a quarterly report above expectations. In addition, the leaders of the group commented that 2021 will be a year of “a decisive strengthening of economic results”. On the other hand, Salvatore Ferragamo recorded one of the worst performances in the market after the publication of the first nine months of 2021. Investors were disappointed by the trend in revenues, which, although growing strongly at 2020 levels, remain below the thresholds of 2019, unlike what happened to the large French luxury groups. In any case, the Equita experts have revised up the year-end forecasts and expressed a favorable opinion on the shares, also in anticipation of the arrival, at the beginning of 2022, of the new CEO, Marco Gobbetti, former number one of Burberry’s.