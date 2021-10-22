SIAE attacked: maxi-ransom requested in Bitcoin for 60 GB of stolen data





The latest victim of the slaughter carried out by the hackers was the Italian Society of Authors and Publishers (SIAE), in an incredible episode of data breach that saw it, in spite of itself, involved. What is becoming a resounding case is the classic episode where the criminals took advantage of a systems flaw created ad hoc to acquire sensitive information of subscribers. After taking possession of the data they would send the ransom request, amounting to 3 million euros in Bitcoin, to society.

Once received, it was immediately reported to the competent bodies, namely the Postal Police and the Privacy Guarantor (GDPR). In fact, an investigation is now open and the investigations conducted by the National Cybercrime Center for the Protection of Critical Infrastructures (CNAIPIC) do not stop.

The details of the affair and what the next moves of the SIAE could be

From what it has been possible to reconstruct, the security systems would have been breached thanks to ransomware that hit the databases. Only later, of the 60 GB of stolen content, a small taste would have been distributed online. A series of information related to the identity of the users, as well as to the contracts between the parties, the fees linked to them and, last but not least, the artists’ ibans.

The disseminated contents would be original, and this is confirmed by the Italian Journalistic Agency (AGI). And they would also give credit to the request made by the criminals, making the affair the typical example of of the type extortion technique double track.

We do not yet know how the SIAE will resolve the issue. In fact, at the moment it does not seem willing to pay the requested sum, and it is understandable to understand the reasons. On the other hand, it does not seem plausible that hackers limit themselves to distributing a simple taste of what has been stolen from society online. The privacy of millions of artists as well as their current accounts are at risk.

