News

SIAE attacked: maxi-ransom requested in Bitcoin for 60 GB of stolen data

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements


The company’s systems have been cracked by cybercriminals who have demanded a decidedly digital ransom in exchange consistent

Ethical Cyber ​​Security Hackers (Pixabay)
The breach of systems is always a catastrophe, and this time the SIAE ended up in the crosshairs of cybercriminals – Androiditaly.com

The latest victim of the slaughter carried out by the hackers was the Italian Society of Authors and Publishers (SIAE), in an incredible episode of data breach that saw it, in spite of itself, involved. What is becoming a resounding case is the classic episode where the criminals took advantage of a systems flaw created ad hoc to acquire sensitive information of subscribers. After taking possession of the data they would send the ransom request, amounting to 3 million euros in Bitcoin, to society.

READ ALSO: Ethical hackers, the University of Cagliari wins the Cyberchallenge. That’s who I am

Once received, it was immediately reported to the competent bodies, namely the Postal Police and the Privacy Guarantor (GDPR). In fact, an investigation is now open and the investigations conducted by the National Cybercrime Center for the Protection of Critical Infrastructures (CNAIPIC) do not stop.

Loading...
Advertisements

The details of the affair and what the next moves of the SIAE could be

If the SIAE does not repair the risk that the data contained in its databases end up improperly distributed or transferred to third parties becomes plausible – Androiditaly.com

From what it has been possible to reconstruct, the security systems would have been breached thanks to ransomware that hit the databases. Only later, of the 60 GB of stolen content, a small taste would have been distributed online. A series of information related to the identity of the users, as well as to the contracts between the parties, the fees linked to them and, last but not least, the artists’ ibans.

READ ALSO: Outlook has a very dangerous flaw, emails and passwords can leak to anyone

The disseminated contents would be original, and this is confirmed by the Italian Journalistic Agency (AGI). And they would also give credit to the request made by the criminals, making the affair the typical example of of the type extortion technique double track.

We do not yet know how the SIAE will resolve the issue. In fact, at the moment it does not seem willing to pay the requested sum, and it is understandable to understand the reasons. On the other hand, it does not seem plausible that hackers limit themselves to distributing a simple taste of what has been stolen from society online. The privacy of millions of artists as well as their current accounts are at risk.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

738
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
691
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
579
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
510
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
479
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
405
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
373
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
348
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
320
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
317
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top