SIAE hacker attack, ransom demanded in bitcoin: 60 giga of confidential data of registered artists published on the dark web

There Siae victim of a hacker attack. It would have been a ransomware that has paralyzed the computer system of the Italian Society of Authors and Publishers: the hackers have taken possession of confidential documents and have already published about 60 gigabytes of subscriber data on the dark web. Was asked for a ransom in bitcoin, which SIAE makes it known that it does not intend to pay because there is no guarantee that the dissemination of data will be blocked.

The postal police and the privacy guarantor have already been informed of the incident: the Rome compartment of the Cnaipic (National Cybercrime Center for the protection of critical infrastructures) is investigating. According to reports from theAgi, the Company has assured that it has taken all actions to protect them. The Postal Police and the Privacy Guarantor were informed of the attack. Two weeks ago the Siae was already been the subject of a phishing attempt.

