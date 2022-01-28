Siamese twins separated for two years, now they are fine and happy

Tackle a twin pregnancy it is already a demanding condition, but knowing that the babies you carry in your womb are Siamese everything becomes even more difficult. Also because it depends on the degree of union that exists between the twins, they can run into far more important problems.

Heather and Riley Delaney they had to face the birth of their Siamese girls. The twins were born ten weeks earlier with a emergency cesarean and they weighed just under a kilo. The parents called them Erin and Abbey.

The two little ones weren’t united only for the head but they also shared the same blood vessels and brain tissue. Their particular condition was extremely delicate. Facing an operation to separate them first meant waiting for the girls to grow up a little because they were too small at birth.

Then the twins had to undergo multiple interventions to be separated. Their condition was really very delicate so we had to wait for the right times. After performing the main separation operation lasted a good fourteen hours, the girls had to undergo therapies to strengthen the leg muscles.

More than a year has passed from those operations and to date the girls live in a serene and happy situation. The girls are making a lot of progress, even if the path is still long to face, but the worst is over.