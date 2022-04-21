Siboldi offers to be a ‘spy’ for Mexico in Arabia before the World Cup

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.19.2022 17:41:44





Mexico must take advantage all the possible tools to take advantage thinking about Qatar 2022 and someone who can give you privileged information is Robert Dante Siboldian old acquaintance from Liga MX who he currently manages in soccer in Saudi Arabiawhat will be Tri’s rival in the World Cup.

The Uruguayan is the coach of Arab Al-Ahli FCtook office at the beginning of March this year and although it is a short time, he believes that can provide key information to the Mexican Football Federation about the style, strengths and weaknesses of the soccer players of that country, so he puts himself under orders thinking that The National Team knows more about its third opponent in the Group Phase.

“Not at the moment (someone from the FMF has contacted me), but We are happy to support the Mexican National Team. Here I come with a Mexican passport, I have been representing Mexican soccer, Mexico and that is the ideaopen the door and let it be seen that in Mexico there are trained technicians to be able to work abroad,” he said in an interview with Fernando Schwartz for Fox Sports.

“It’s a great opportunity for me, to be able to show myself that I can implement our game model, our game system, that we can be competitive,” added the former champion on the bench with Santos Laguna in 2018.

The recommended heading to the World Cup

How is the style of Arab football, according to Siboldi?

The one who was a goalkeeper for Atlas, Cruz Azul, Puebla and Tigres in the 90s affirms that foreigners are “those who make a difference” in that soccer, those who “set the course”, particularly the coaches of the different nationalities, since there are no elite soccer players in those parts.

“There are coaches of all kinds here, Portuguese, Brazilian, Croatian, Albanian, there are coaches with different formations and game ideas. That makes you pay close attention and study not only the players but also the coach on duty. There are players who are very adaptable, there are seven foreigners here and one more is going to be addedthen they manage the idea of ​​the game according to the foreigners they have,” he explained.

​