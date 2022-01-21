‘Sicario’ between truth and lie the border is blurred

It has arrived on Netflix Sicario, the film that consecrated the director Denis Villeneuve and the screenwriter Taylor Sheridan. It was the 2015 when the thriller was released in theaters around the world.

In Italy came the September 24, 2015 distributed by 01 Distribution

Not everyone knows this but, even if in the 2018 the official sequel is out, the film is part of a trilogy conceived by the American screenwriter that tells the new American frontier.

The other two chapters are “Hell or High Water” and “The Secrets of Wind River”; the official sequel is “Soldado”, all available on Netflix.

But let’s focus on Sicario, where it all began.

A KILLER WHO GOES SLOW BUT ALSO HEALTHY AND FAR

Sicario it is a film that is anything but hectic. It does not focus on leaving you breathless, but on ‘tachycardia’.

The tension is breathed from the beginning and does not leave us for the duration of the story, leaving us glued to the screen without ever falling into the banal: no free shootings or hard jokes.

Furthermore, there is no rush to give explanations and not everything we see is immediately clear to us. An excellent idea to entice us to watch the film until the end waiting to understand.

It’s a Refined thriller: you shoot when ‘you have to shoot’, you act tough when it makes sense and the plot unfolds a little at a time, no hurry.

DOUBLE ENDS

It goes without saying that, if the plot unfolds a little at a time, a little at a time we also discover the truth that lies behind the lies.

The story of Sicario is told through the eyes of a policewoman (played by a perfect Emily Blunt) who knows very well that they are hiding something from her. She cannot understand what her role is in the affair and doubts her superiors. He doubts he is even on the side of the good.

Thisambiguity makes the story even more realistic and dark how realistic and dark are i personages that populate it.

NOT ONLY EMILY BLUNT

When we wrote above that Emily Blunt is perfect for the role it would have been better to write than the whole cast it’s perfect for the movie. There is no actor out of place. They all are fits perfectly for the character they play, both in the parts main than in those secondary.

That said, the “triad“Perfect cast is undoubtedly formed by the unaware Emily Blunt, the always smiling Josh Brolin and the dark one Benicio del Toro.

A SOLID SCRIPT

The success of the film is almost always attributed to the director and rightly so. But it is also true that his parents are often forgotten collaborators. In this case, the screenwriter Taylor Sheridan has fulfilled its role in a manner admirable.

The story of Sicario is intriguing like few in recent years, considering the rather difficult topic. Although set in the world of drug trafficking, the theme of the film is another: the boundary between good and evil, border that here is done a lot labile.

In any case, Sheridan it does not make moral judgments and does not get lost in rhetorical frills: it simply describes the world for what it is. Not in black and white but in one greyscale, although its grays are much closer to the black than to white.

In addition to the plot, the dialogues are also noteworthy: direct and pungent phrases, but not at all stereotyped like only the masters they know how to write.

DEEP SILENCES, THRILLING MUSIC

Another thing that catches the eye, indeed the ear, is the use of silence. Often it is total, in some ways unsettling and in some cases inexorable, but never as much music.

A much more dainty music Horror that gives Thriller: at its manifestation, it is impossible not to hear a thrill down the back. Too bad that the author of the soundtrack, Johan Johannsson, died in 2018 at the age of 48: his music could still have given so much to the world of cinema.