Sicario: Emily Blunt comments on the choice to cut the original opening scene

Among the most interesting projects interpreted by Emily Blunt, surely Sicario finds its place among the first places of this special ranking. In 2015, the actress was able to collaborate with Denis Villeneuve and other colleagues in a state of grace. During a chat with The Hollywood Reporter during the promotional campaign for her new film, Wild Mountain Thyme, the actress spoke on the issue relating to first sequence of Sicario.

Cannes: Emily Blunt presents Sicario in a conference with director Denis Villeneuve and Benicio del Toro

During an episode of the Team Deakins podcast recorded last August, cinematographer Roger Deakins and Joe Walker, historic editor of Denis Villeneuve, questioned the opening sequence of Sicario. The two revealed that the scene that was supposed to start the film was cut during editing. According to the script, Sicario should have started with a sequence centered on the character of Alejandro (played by Benicio del Toro) intent on interrogating a policeman holding his head underwater. Close to asphyxiation, the man undergoes a cardiopulmonary massage and continues to answer other questions. The opening was supposed to introduce Alejandro, helping to suggest the film’s really tough tone. In this way, however, according to Villeneuve, the whole perspective would have been distorted. In this regard, Roger Deakins stated: “Benicio’s presentation and the perspective of the film underwent a change. In the final cut, however, the whole film is much more about Emily Blunt. I miss the first original sequence but I’m glad it wasn’t used.”

Joe Walker agreed with Deakins and stated that an opening sequence with Benicio del Toro would have marked the viewer’s imagination, pushing him to identify too much with his character. As reported by Indiewire, Emily Blunt also intervened in the debate regarding the opening sequence of Sicario. According to the actress, it was the right choice: “I remember thinking it was very interesting to use my character as the main character in the film. In Sicario, the character I play is ignorant of everything, a bit like the audience in the hall. I loved using the camera. taken by Roger Deakins, in a sense, it is as if he had transformed a machine into another character capable of understanding and giving back what a character thinks and feels. “

Speaking of Kate Macer’s character, Emily Blunt also said: “The identification with my character is very strong because the audience sees and hears what she sees and hears. So, there is complete coincidence between the viewer and the character. I believe that the perspective of showing the film through her point of view was the right one. “ Pressed on the possibility that Kate Macer could return in a new film in the saga, the actress responded by saying that her character was not included in Soldado, a sequel directed by Stefano Sollima. For this reason, it is unlikely that Kate will be able to return in a further sequel.