Siches refutes Abbott for lack of complaint against Llaitul: Prosecutor’s Office “does not have its hands tied” | National

The Minister of the Interior, Izkia Siches, refuted the declarations of the national prosecutor, Jorge Abbott, due to the lack of a complaint against Héctor Llaitul, after the controversial declarations made by the CAM leader. Likewise, she ruled out that the Government has declared a “war” after the State of Exception in the South Macrozone, according to the Temucuicui lonco.

A harsh response delivered the Minister of the Interior, Izkia Siches, to the national prosecutor, Jorge Abbott, Regarding the absence of a complaint against Hector Llaitul.

Controversy was caused by the statements made by the leader of the Coordinadora Arauco Malleco, who called for “organizing the armed resistance” in the face of the deployment of the military in the South Macrozone.

In this regard, the national prosecutor, Jorge Abbott, pointed to the Government in the face of criticism for the absence of legal action against Llaitul after his statements.

“The Public Ministry requires a complaint or a complaint by the Supreme Government, the Public Ministry cannot open an investigation on the matter ex officio,” he said.

Siches responds to Abbott for Llaitul: “They don’t have their hands tied”

Asked about it during the presentation of the government’s arms control plan, in Pedro Aguirre Cerda, Siches replied to the head of the Public Ministry.

“There are several complaints and lawsuits available in which the Prosecutor’s Office, over the years, has not obtained major results. It is important to show results and that the work of the Prosecutor’s Office concentrates on those edges”, he lambasted.

“(Prosecutor’s Office) has a record from 2018 and 2016, and in the face of this it seems to me that without a doubt their hands are not tied,” he sentenced.

Siches ruled out that the Government has “called for war”

Likewise, Siches denied an alleged “declaration of war” against the Mapuche communities, as warned by the lonco of the Temucuicui de Ercilla community in the Araucanía region, Victor Queipul.

In an interview with La Tercera, the Mapuche authority assured that “by taking the military to the streets, what Boric has done is to declare war on the Mapuches.”

“Our government has not called for war (…) we are still available for dialogue,” replied the Minister of the Interior.

Minister Siches defended the incorporation of Uriarte to the Interior

Also consulted for the incorporation of Ana Lya Uriarte to the Ministry of the Interior and criticism from a sector of the Socialist Party, Siches defended his arrival at La Moneda.

“I personally have been planning the reinforcement of our team from the Ministry of the Interior,” he said.

“We are in charge of the cabinet and we are looking at intersectoral work,” he added. “I appreciate the commitment of Ana Lya and also of each one of those who have joined, committed to President Boric’s program, which requires the best in this performance,” she insisted.

Government announces plan for gun control

Regarding the plan to strengthen arms control, Minister Siches highlighted the creation of an Arms Control Unit, which integrates the Ministry of Defense, Undersecretary for Crime Prevention, PDI, Customs, Carabineros and the General Directorate of National Mobilization.

In addition, work will be done to increase the seizure of weapons with continuous operations, modernizing the control system and strengthening the delivery of weapons to church representatives.

Siches, for his part, maintained that they will seek to advance towards the total prohibition of weapons in the hands of civilians.

For this, he advanced a series of indications that they will present, such as prohibiting the entry of weapons for civilians in our country, for at least 2 years.

Also, move forward for the general prohibition of the possession of weapons, both for the purchase of weapons and ammunition. This includes a ban on the collection of weapons and ammunition, and their inheritance.