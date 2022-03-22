Siches’ stepfather and expert in covid figures will stop elaborating “oracle” of the pandemic | National

Izkia Siches’ stepfather, renowned expert Mauricio Canals, announced that he will stop preparing the covid-19 infection report, which was considered the “oracle” of the pandemic due to its accuracy.

the doctor Mauricio Canals, Considered the greatest Chilean expert in covid figures, he announced that he will stop preparing his well-known reports on the pandemic that made him a kind of “oracle”.

Let us remember that Canals made reports projecting the behavior of covid-19 in our country every 15 days, forecasts that were surprising for their accuracy.

In fact, one of its latest successes was the increase in infections by the omicron variant in recent months.

It was a method that he developed together with his daughter, Andrea Canals, in addition to Christopher Square, who was appointed as undersecretary of Public Health.

Mauricio Canals: “It is not necessary to overwhelm them with a weekly report”

However, according to La Tercera, the radiologist with two master’s degrees and a doctorate, communicated through an email that he will stop preparing such reports.

The latter, since he considered that the pandemic entered a “more predictable and benign” stage, with a significant decrease in cases and occupation in the Intensive Care Units.

And although he warned of a “high lethality in our old people”, to which is added the threat such as Omicron BA.2, he assured that “after two years we understand this pandemic (Syndemia) better and the population has a better culture and a certain vaccine discipline.”

“I think this report has served as a kind of ‘thermometer’ of the epidemic, but now it doesn’t make as much sense and I think it’s no longer necessary to burden them with a weekly report.”

In any case, Canals announced that he could publish a report “when there is a need to alert about a strange situation.”

Critics point to a link for being the stepfather of Izkia Siches

However, the announcement also generated criticism, taking into account its link with the former president of the Medical Association and current Minister of the Interior, Izkia Siches, because he is her stepfather.

So he slipped it Pablo Araya, member of the Metropolitan Regional of the Medical College and opponent of Siches in the Colmed.

“If you are not going to continue doing them in this context it seems strange. He changes his government and he ends his predictions, ”she pointed out.

“I think there was a political context, and this confirms it for me, because the government changes and he leaves it. It seems to me that a scientist should always be a scientist, no matter what government he is in,” he added.

However, from their surroundings they insisted on the reasons due to the “improvement of the pandemic situation”, according to the morning paper.

In that sense, they pointed to a “natural fatigue” after two years preparing the report, so “it would not be necessary” to continue with this work.