Sicilian hauliers on a war footing, ready to turn off their engines against expensive energy

The decisive day is the day after tomorrow (February 16), but storm winds are already blowing in Sicily, where the main road haulage associations are planning a stop that would block a large part of the Sicilian economy. Giacinto Pipitone writes it in the Giornale di Sicilia on newsstands today.

The increase in the cost of energy, therefore of diesel fuel and tickets for the ships on which trucks travel to get to central Italy, is being accused. For this reason, the employers’ associations requested and obtained a meeting in Rome with the Minister for Infrastructure Enrico Giovannini for Wednesday. On the table the request for aid to lighten the cost of fueling: «Today a full tank of diesel costs 300 euros more for us – reports Salvatore Bella, secretary of Aitras -. Up to now, the state has guaranteed us a contribution, in the form of excise duty relief, of 170 euros per thousand liters of diesel. To move forward, we need this contribution to double. Otherwise on Wednesday we will announce the stop to transport in Sicily ».

© All rights reserved

Find out more in digital edition

From the Giornale di Sicilia on newsstands.

To read everything, buy the newspaper or download the digital version

READ THE DIGITAL EDITION