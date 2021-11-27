Sicilian origins of Ariana Grande: “I ate biscuits and skewers”

Ariana Grande , the Sicilian origins .

The American pop star , idol of many teenagers, it is called Ariana Grande-Butera .

, idol of many teenagers, it is called . He has sold over 85 million records in the United States alone. According to Time it is one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Sicilian Ariana Grande? Well yes! “Kiss me, I’m Sicilian / Abruzzese“. Galeotto was this simple post on Twitter, that is “Kiss me, I am Sicilian/ Abruzzese “. The American pop star who has sold millions of records all over the world has thus reminded her audience of her origins.

Another name is therefore added to the list of American celebrities who have Sicilian origins. Star of the caliber of Lady Gaga, who never misses an opportunity to remember her connection with her ancestors, who left the province of Messina at a time of States.

Ariana Grande’s Sicilian and Abruzzese origins

Stories like so many that, in the case of celebrities, take on a different value. It’s nice to see how these characters are today on top of the world, never forget how they got there. Everyone is said to have a relative or acquaintance in Sicily: a statement with which one can only agree.

Songwriter and actress, Ariana Grande began her career in 2008 with a Broadway musical. She was born in Boca Raton, Florida, United States. Parents are Joan Grande and Edward Butera, who moved from New York to Florida when their daughter was 9.

Ariana Grande and the Sicilian origins: it was she who declared herself Italian-American. He remembered having Sicilian ancestors, Abruzzo And Calabrians. His great-grandparents, Antonio Grande and Filomena Venditti, emigrated to the United States in 1912.

Ariana Grande: “I will always keep the surname of my ancestors”

The American postar has a real love for her grandparents. Speaking, in particular, of the Grandmother, he said: “Every Sunday he prepared pasta with tomato … the best pasta with tomato ever! We ate Italian biscuits and all those good things. Then at Christmas he made donuts, the skewers And all Italian things“. She is very attached to her surname: “I will always keep the surname Grande, even if I get married, as a tribute to my grandfather. I think of him in everything I do and he was very proud of his name ”.

Do you think that Ariana Grande, over the course of her career, has sold over 85 million records only in the United States. Each of his studio albums has been certified platinum or higher by the Recording Industry Association of America. For Time magazine he is one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Billboard instead recognized her as “woman of the year” in 2018.

Having amassed over 90 billion streams so far, it is thefemale artist most streamed of all time, as well as the most followed musician on Instagram since 2019. It seems that the Sicilian origins from Ariana Grande have brought them good!

