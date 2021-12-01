Sicilian Region-Amazon Agreement to support small and medium-sized enterprises

An agreement signed between the Sicilian Region and Amazon aimed at Sicilian small and medium-sized enterprises to operate in online commerce and internationalization. The contents were presented, at Palazzo d’Orleans, in Palermo, by the councilor for productive activities, Mimmo Turano. During the meeting, Giosafat Riganò, from the coordination office for the promotion of made in Italy of the Ice agency, and Piero Crivellaro, Head of public policy of Amazon Italy, took part.

“A way of bringing virtual and digital activities back to the center as one of the promotion channels also in favor of Sicilian companies – said Riganò -, yet another demonstration of how active all Sicilian companies are. The Sicilian companies that participated in all of our digital projects were 360 ​​and 54% of these are active in the various platforms “.

The requirements for joining the agreement by the companies are the production of made in Italy goods and provide a quality image of their products, as well as the description of the products in the language of the target countries.

The agreement that binds Ice and Amazon has reached its second year and was renewed last September and is also extended to the United Arab Emirates and Japan. Of the total number of companies that adhere to the protocol, today 10% are Sicilian “as proof of the dynamism of the companies on the island”, added the Ice manager.

“An important agreement because it is made up of two major pillars: the first concerns the promotion of Sicilian products in our made in Italy showcase – underlined Crivellaro -, today there are about 1,100 Sicilian companies that operate in Amazon.it and of which about half in the Made in Sicily showcase for about 20 million exports and about 3 thousand products available:

from agri-food to ceramics “.

“We are not satisfied with only 1100 Sicilian companies, we want more – added the manager – and that those present have the opportunity to digitize and grow further. Last November we launched an ad hoc program made with the Politecnico di Milano ‘Accelerate with Amazon’ with which we want to help businesses that are online to strengthen their presence and bring those that are not online yet. About 11,000 companies took part in our training courses “.

In the interviews, Mimmo Turano, councilor for productive activities, and Piero Crivellaro, Head of public policy of Amazon Italia

