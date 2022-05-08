Sicily, a decline in the rate of positivity

There are 2,288 new cases of Covid in Sicily, yesterday they were 2,771. To these the Region of Sicily adds 424 relating to previous days. The Island is in fifth place in Italy for number of infections, Campania in first place with 3,967. After 16,929 swabs, the positivity rate drops from 15 to 13.5%. Nine dead, 2,299 healed every day. In intensive care, 40 people (+2) are hospitalized, 714 (-9) in the medical area.

At the provincial level there are 573 cases in Palermo, in Catania 537, in Messina 528, in Syracuse 240, in Trapani 229, in Agrigento 216, in Ragusa 213, in Caltanissetta 146, in Enna 30.

In all of Italy there are 30,804 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours (yesterday they were 40,522). The victims are instead 72, compared to yesterday 41 fewer. The molecular and antigenic swabs carried out are 203,454 (yesterday they were 305,563). The positivity rate is 15.1%, up from 13.2% yesterday. There are 356 patients admitted to intensive care, one more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. The daily admissions are 28. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 8,655, or 160 less than yesterday. There are 1,119,914 people currently positive for Covid, 11,450 fewer in the last 24 hours. In total, 16,798,998 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 164,489. The discharged and healed are 15,514,595, with an increase of 42,603 ​​compared to yesterday.