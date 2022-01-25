Sicily, Pnrr Sanità: here is the task force, but there is already a dispute over the funds

It was written up there – the first subdued grumbles in the majority were immediately heard – that the mountain of millions arriving, almost eight hundred, with the National Health Service Pnrr aroused, in the voice organizational criteria and team composition, discontent and, in close proximity, requests for clarifications and corrections. It was written up there, as Diderot liked to say, that it did not suit many; and yet down here is written, for example, the letter that the League’s deputy Marianna Caronia immediately addressed to the president of Ars Gianfranco Miccichè for the “lack of involvement”, in addressing at least 550 of those 800 million, “of stakeholders politicians and technicians, territories and local authorities. The absolute and serious lack of involvement of the Sicilian Regional Assembly certainly stands out ”. So writes the deputy, but let’s go in order, in the certainty that the first blow in the battle of choosing the locations of the new hospitals and intermediate care facilities has already resounded. The council decree that sets directives and gives assignments is ready and out of the oven, with date 14 January, with the formation of a team that gives ample room for maneuver to Cefpas in Caltanissetta, naturally supported by the councilor offices led by Ruggero Razza.

The task force of discord

That the mountain (of millions) could eventually churn out the mouse is the fear expressed in the letter to Miccichè. According to the decree, in article 1 “at the Strategic Planning Department, a working group made up of professionals from Cefpas in Caltanissetta and multidisciplinary professionals from the Department is established, to promote the technical / administrative solutions for the implementation of investments and to undertake as a team the propositional initiatives necessary for the implementation of the predetermined results and for the resolution of any critical issues that may arise during construction, through the coordination of operational aspects, the dissemination of univocal directives to the health authorities of the regional health system and carrying out on-site inspections to verify the progress of the business plans “. Article 2 gives the names: alongside the general manager of the Strategic Planning Department, as coordinator of the Group, they are called “Massimiliano Maisano, as regional contact person for the implementation of the Pnrr investment lines that will be indicated in the Contract Development Institution (Cis), which also assumes the role of deputy coordinator “. Note: the Interinstitutional Contract with the State will be signed by June 30th.

The members: the manager in charge of Area 2 “Management control of the regional health service”; the manager responsible for the interdepartmental area 2 “Regional health planning”; the manager responsible for the interdepartmental area 4 “Information systems – Statistics – Monitoring” of the DPS; the manager in charge of Service 1 “Staff of the SSR employed and under agreement”; the manager responsible for Service 3 “Investment Management”; the manager responsible for Service 4 “Hospital planning; the manager responsible for Service 5 “Economic and Financial”; the manager in charge of Service 6 “Urgent health emergency – Minor islands and disadvantaged areas; the manager responsible for Service 8 “Territorial Planning”; the manager responsible for UOB S8.1 “Organization of district structures and services”; the manager responsible for Service 9 Protection of frailty – Social and health integration area. They are joined by Roberto Sanfilippo, general manager of Cefpas, or his own delegate; Emanuele Di Paola, manager of PO of Area 2 “Management control of the SSR” for the checks during construction, through inspections. Finally, men and women of the contractors: “The Working Group will be supported by the professional figures who will be made available by the economic operator awarded the tender procedure in progress for the acquisition of” Management consulting services for the consolidation and the evolution of the Monitoring and Management Control Model of the Sicilian health system and to support regional health planning “.

Here’s where the funds will go

The council decree reaffirms and specifies the investment lines that the “implementing body”, that is the Region, will have to cover, with the 796 million 573 thousand 463 euros and 33 cents that will be transferred and which place Sicily in third place among the benefited Regions , after Lombardy and Campania, and before Lazio. The Agenas study transfused in the decree of Minister Roberto Speranza emphasizes the strengthening of home assistance and intermediate assistance, which will act on the new community houses, on the proximity hospitals, streamlined anti-congestion structures, connecting the assistance between the home and the actual hospitalization; and on the territorial operational centers, in charge of managing the “traffic” between the different types of assistance, call 118, concretely organize therapeutic interventions.

For theTechnological modernization of hospitals, the assignment of the total sum of over 254 million is envisaged, of which almost 14 for the “Level I and II DEA Digitization” and almost 115 for the “Large equipment, whose related regional operational plans have already been transmitted to the Ministry of health”.

To the item Home as the primary place of care, home care and telemedicine a sum of almost 17 million euros was assigned for the construction of 49 territorial operational centers – one for every 100 thousand inhabitants – of which almost 8.5 for the Cot infrastructure, 3.5 for the “corporate interconnection” and 4.7 for the “Devices” and the regional list of which has just been transmitted to the Ministry, through an Agenas platform.

Third point, Community houses and taking charge of the person: almost 217 million for the construction of 146 “Community Houses”. Fourth, Strengthening intermediate health care and its facilities (Community Hospitals):Approximately 93.5 million for the construction of 39 “Community Hospitals.

To theStrengthening the technological infrastructure and tools for data collection, processing, analysis and simulation just under three million euros assigned for the “Adoption by the Region of 4 new national information flows: Family Consultants, Community Hospitals, Territorial Rehabilitation Services and Primary Care Services”.

Training chapter: allo Development of the technical-professional, digital and managerial skills of health system personnel, 7.5 million will go for the “Training course in hospital infections” to be allocated to 27,531 employees.

Antismic adjustments: Towards a new safe and sustainable hospitalAlmost 202 million euros will be assigned, of which 61.6 with Pnrr resources and 139.8 million with Pnc resources (complementary national plan), for the improvement from the anti-seismic point of view of the hospitals identified in 2020.

“Miccichè summon the Ars”

On the political front, the first to have her say is Marianna Caronia: “It is clear – the parliamentarian wrote to Miccichè – that we are faced with a typology and a number of interventions widespread throughout the territory that will completely upset the system and the network of ” social and health assistance in Sicily; an intervention of such importance that it can be assimilated to a real reform of the regional health system. We are faced with choices that would require maximum involvement and participation “. Therefore Caronia asks the president of the Ars, “with even greater force and urgency than what has already been requested in recent days, the convocation of a special session of the Assembly dedicated to this issue”. “It is not possible – concludes Caronia – that a programming of this type takes place in the dark, in the enclosure of some rooms of the Department without any confrontation, any communication, any information. How to know on the basis of which criteria the areas in which to create Community Homes or Community Hospitals have been chosen? How to know if a hospital of excellence today has not been ‘downgraded’? It is not possible to reform the health system with technical / administrative choices that do not respond or risk not responding to the needs of the territories and of our citizens “.



Get our latest news from Google News: click on FOLLOW US, then in the new screen click on the button with the star!

FOLLOW US