Sicily, three other municipalities in the orange zone until January 12: all centers with restrictions

The Municipalities of Caronia and Santa Lucia del Mela, in the Messina area, and of Ribera, in the Agrigento area, will be in the “orange zone” from tomorrow, Friday 31 December, until Wednesday 12 January, inclusive. This is foreseen by the order signed yesterday evening by the president of the Nello Musumeci Region, on the proposal of the Asoe regional department.

The same provision provides for the extension of the “orange zone” until Wednesday 5 January, including, for the municipalities of Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto and Gualtieri Sicaminò, in the Messina area. The anti-Covid restrictive measures are currently in force also in eight other municipalities: until 5 January in Gravina di Catania, Marianopoli (Caltanissetta), Terme Vigliatore and Scaletta Zanclea (Messina). Until tomorrow, December 31, in Butera (Caltanissetta), Fiumedinisi, Milazzo and San Filippo del Mela (Messina).

The ordinance also provided for the extension of the effectiveness of some measures previously adopted, including those that provide for the execution of a swab in ports and airports of the island for those arriving from the following states: Malta, France, Greece, Netherlands, USA, Germany, UK, South Africa, Botswana, Hong Kong, Israel, Egypt and Turkey. For all information regarding the measures envisaged, it is possible to consult the Faq distributed by the Ministry of Health.