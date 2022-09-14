Sick, Demi Lovato declares that her next tour will be her last

Fans of Demi Lovato who have tickets for her show at the Olympia in Montreal on October 16 can consider themselves very lucky… The American singer indeed declared at the end of the day on Tuesday that her next tour will be her very last!

” I’m so f**king sick I can’t get out of bed. I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love you and thank you all “said Demi Lovato in an Instagram story, before deleting this message.

It’s unclear what illness the 30-year-old star suffers from, but she recently said she has no plans to make a new documentary about her life either.

This announcement from Demi Lovato comes as British singer Sam Fender ended his tour on Monday to focus on his mental health, just like Shawn Mendes did in July. For his part, Justin Bieber announced last week that he was suspending his concerts because he needed more time to recover from the Ramsay Hunt syndrome from which he suffers.

The Demi Lovato concert scheduled for Montreal is part of the tour Holy Fvck which kicked off on August 13 in Springfield, Illinois. This tour of around thirty dates will end on November 6 in Texas.

The singer-songwriter also launched on August 19 Holy Fvck, his eighth studio album. Successor to Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over released in April 2021, this disc includes 16 new songs, including extracts Skin of My Teeth and Substance.

