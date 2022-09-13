‘Sick’ Demi Lovato Says ‘Holy Fvck’ Tour Will Be Her Last

ads

Demi Lovato is on tour life.

The singer announced in a series of since-deleted Instagram Story posts on Tuesday that the “Holy Fvck” tour would be her last.

“I’m so sick I can’t get out of bed,” Lovato, 30, wrote in photos that appear to have been taken from a hotel room.

“I can’t do this anymore. This next tour will be my last. I love you and thank you guys.

The ‘Sorry Not Sorry’ singer, who uses the pronouns ‘she/she’ and ‘they/them’, didn’t elaborate on the health issues she’s currently facing.

A representative for Lovato did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

Lovato has since deleted Instagram Stories.

The singer did not reveal what illness she suffered from.

Lovato said she “couldn’t” tour anymore due to health issues.

Lovato is currently scheduled to be on the road until November 6, when the tour concludes at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, TX. The former Disney star has yet to announce if they will still be performing their show at the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile on Tuesday night.

Naturally, Lovato’s latest posts on IG Story sent “Lovatics” abuzz on social media.

“Demi lovato means the whole world to me…but i always got this awful feeling everytime they go on tour its not good for them mentally or physically,” a fan tweeted, adding that he just wanted the singer to be “happy”. and good for health. »

Fans were worried for the star after her shocking announcement. Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

“We half love you, you are not alone. remember you and your health are above all else,” a second fan added, using the hashtag “#WeLoveYouDemi.”

“i think we forget how traumatized demi lovato was…we forget how heavy everyday life is for them…i was shocked when they announced a tour…all i could wish for is that half is happy hard to read but he keeps half healthy is what matters,” another user wrote after hearing the news.

Lovato has had a tumultuous past few years ahead of the release of her eighth studio album and world tour of the same name.

Lovato has struggled with substance abuse issues for the past decade. CG pictures

Following a near-fatal overdose in 2018, which caused the singer three strokes and a heart attack, Lovato maintained a ‘sober Californian’ lifestyle for the next few years, which meant she continued to drink. alcohol and smoking weed in moderation.

However, in December 2021, Lovato announced that being completely sober was “the only way” for her to lead a healthy life while she quietly completed another stint in rehab.

To celebrate the new beginning, the singer told fans that she created her latest album in all sobriety.

The interpreter of “Heart Attack” wrote his last album completely sober. CG pictures

And it looks like touring isn’t the only thing Lovato plans to leave behind in this next chapter of her life.

Last month, the singer revealed in an interview with Alternative Press that she no longer plans to make documentaries about her life.

“Honestly, I’m really sick of looking at myself, and I think other people are probably too,” Lovato said. “And if they’re not, they can watch my music videos. »

