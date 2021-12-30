Sick of ALS post the first Tweet in thought

ROME – We were used to those who tweet without thinking. Now, however, there are those who tweet only in thought. It first happened in Australia, where Philip O’Keefe, a 62-year-old with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Sla), he managed to send his first social message thanks to an eight millimeter device implanted in the brain, which wirelessly translates the electrical activity of neurons into words and commands on a computer screen. “Hello, world! Short tweet. Monumental progress” (“Hello, world! Small tweet. Huge progress”), is the text of the first tweet sent by Philip through the profile of the managing director of Synchron, the company that developed the innovative interface called Stentrode.

“When I first heard about it – says Philip – I knew how much independence it could give me back. The system is incredible, it’s like learning to ride a bicycle: it takes a little practice, but when you start riding, it becomes natural. Now I just think about where I want to click on the computer and I can send emails, manage my account, make purchases and now also send messages to the world via Twitter ».

He published the first ones last December 23 from the profile of the CEO of Synchron, Thomas Oxley, who specifies: «Philip made seven tweets and put several likes. These tweets represent an important moment for the industry implantable brain-computer interfaces. They demonstrate the connection, the hope and the freedom they give to people like Phil who have lost much of their functional independence due to paralysis. We look forward to advancing our Stentrode interface in the first clinical trial in the US next year. “

The device works like a bluetooth brain and is designed for those who have lost the ability to move or speak due to illness or an accident. So far it has been experimentally implanted in two ALS patients in Australia. The first was Graham Felstead, while Philip O’Keefe received him second in April 2020, almost 5 years after the diagnosis of the disease. “From day one I have been eager to participate in any experimentation that could extend my life or find a cure,” he says in a video released a few months ago by the University of Melbourne.

THE INTERVENTION.

The intervention for the positioning of the stentrode in the brain was performed through a catheter that reached the motor cortex passing through the jugular vein, in practice the same minimally invasive procedure used to intervene in the event of a stroke.

“I have always been aware that this will probably be of great help not so much to me, as an individual in the short term, but to those who come after me. I am happy to be able to help others, ”says Philip. “I hope to pave the way for the use of Twitter through thought.”