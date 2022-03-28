Sick of Covid, in the US those without insurance will no longer be treated: the money is out

No more public money to cure i Covid patients. Who has not a private insurance in the USA (the most affected nation in the world) it will no longer be cured. The Joe Biden Administration Fund set up to reimburse doctors for assistance to Covid patients non-insured no longer accepts requests for tests and treatments due to “lack of sufficient funds”.

The reports on New York Timesaccording to which the Health Resources and Services Administration has stopped accepting claims for reimbursement for the uninsured. The agency also claimed that the money for vaccine requests will run out within two weeksand to patients without coverage now they can be charged up to $ 195 for a tampon.

The White House he recently asked another 22.5 billion dollar emergency aid package for Covidbut the plan has been blocked by Republicans in Congress who have said they won’t approve more aid unless the White House finds a different way to get the money. The fund previously covered up to 31.2 million uninsured Americans for Covid treatment and testing. A problem for the United States struggling with the Omicron wave.

AND the United States would not even have the money to guarantee the fourth dose to the entire population if there was a need. The Biden administration does not have the funds to purchase a potential fourth dose of the Covid vaccine for all Americans. He reported it the Washington Post citing some sources, according to which the US government has secured enough vaccine doses for a possible fourth dose for those over 65 and for the regular regime for children under five. At the moment however he is unable to place orders for further doses, i.e. for the fourth dose at all, due to lack of funds. The recent $ 1,500 billion bill approved by Congress did not include the $ 15 billion requested by the White House for the Covid emergency. In any case, the health authorities have not yet determined whether a fourth dose will be necessary for everyone.