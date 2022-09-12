“Sick old man!”: the moment a young man is arrested who disowned Prince Andrew during the procession of Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Andrew is insulted in Edinburgh

The prince andrew it was insulted by a protester on Monday as he followed the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II through Edinburgh. The monarch’s favorite son was seen in a suit after being banned from wearing her military uniform.

In the images you can hear a young man screaming “Andrew, you are a sick old man” as the 62-year-old Duke of York walked behind his mother’s hearse before a bystander and police officer tackled the protester to the ground.

A brief scuffle ensued, before the officer led him away while yelling “disgusting” Y “I haven’t done anything wrong”while in the background people shouted “God save the king”.

Andrew has been removed from public life amid the fallout from his role in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. He was not allowed to wear military clothes for today’s occasion and instead he wore a black suit.

The prince will have to appear in civilian clothes at all other public events to mourn his mother, although, according to the English press, an exception will be made as a special show of respect for Queen Elizabeth at the final vigil in Westminster Hall.

King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward follow the hearse carrying the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, on September 12, 2022 (Reuters)

However, Meghan Markle’s friend and favorite journalist, Omid Scobie, claimed that by prince harrywho has also seen military action serving two tours in Afghanistan, has been banned from wearing his uniform.

“I understand that, unlike Prince Andrew, Prince Harry will not be allowed to wear a uniform at the final vigil in Westminster Hall. Without a doubt, a serious blow for the Duke of Sussex,” he tweeted this afternoon.

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin, as the hearse arrives at St. Giles Cathedral, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, on September 12, 2022 (Reuters)

Andrew relinquished his status as His Royal Highness and was stripped of all honorary military roles over his friendship with Epstein and the allegations made by Virginia Roberts. A complaint that ended in a lawsuit in the United States and a multi-million dollar out-of-court settlement. The Duke of York has always denied the allegations.

Harry and Meghan were also stripped of their titles after they gave up their royal duties and left the UK for California.

Britain’s King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward follow the hear carrying the coffin of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, on the Royal Mile, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain September 12, 2022. REUTERS/Carl Recine

On Monday, Andrew walked with his brothers as Her Majesty was transported from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, after a six-hour drive from Balmoral Castle. The queen’s coffin was draped with the royal banner of Scotland and she was dressed in a flower crown.

The hearse was flanked by a group of the Royal Regiment of Scotland and the King of Scotland’s Body Guard. Mounted police in ceremonial dress rode at the front of the procession.

King Carlos III solemnly walked in step with his brothers behind his beloved mother. The assembled supporters fell silent as the hearse appeared.

King Charles III, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Princess Anne take part in the procession of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it makes its way to St Giles Cathedral, after traveling down the Royal Mile on September 12, 2022. in Edinburgh, Scotland (Reuters)

The crowd then erupted in spontaneous applause as the procession approached, with many chanting “God save the king and God save the queen.”

Following the service, members of the public will be able to parade to pay their respects for 24 hours before Her Majesty is flown to London.

Earlier, Charles greeted the public on the streets of Edinburgh in an unplanned walk as Scotland’s capital welcomed the new monarch and mourned Queen Elizabeth II.

