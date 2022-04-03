Sick Putin? From diabetes to cancer, from stroke to Asperger’s, all the hypotheses that have been advanced- Corriere.it

Of Fabrizio Dragosei

Autistic behavior that affects his decisions, according to a Pentagon study. Others have imagined a weight of cortisone treatments on his character

Sure, it hasn’t been seen for a while riding shirtless or flying a Sukhoi 27 fighter at twice the speed of sound, but new rumors about an alleged Vladimir Putin’s disease are once again denials with mockery from the Kremlin: Inventions and Lies. Anything thyroid cancer, Parkinson’s or Asperger’s syndrome. Not to mention the other afflictions that have been diagnosed at a distance by various specialists over the years, since bone marrow tumor to the diabetes.

On the other hand, in September, the Russian president spent two days in Siberia with the faithful Minister of Defense Shojgu fishing waist-deep in an icy river. And on New Year’s Eve he played hockey in Strelna, just outside St. Petersburg. For the occasion on the ice there was also the Belarusian vassal Lukashenko, together with his son Nikolaj, as well as veterans of the Russian championship. As usual, Putin’s team won (18 to 7) and he sent the disk seven times on the net. Nikolaj scored 4 times and Lukashenko 2.

Maybe a little too much for a nearly seventy-year-old with a swollen face who always runs with a cohort of doctors, according to investigations by an independent site, Proekt? We don’t know, but the work of the journalists of this newspaper who operate from abroad (for obvious security reasons) seems particularly serious. Using public data from the central clinical hospital, it would appear that Putin is always followed by nine doctors in his travels. Between these an oncologistspecialist of

thyroid cancer

, and a throat surgeon. Over the past four years, the former would have visited the president 35 times while he was in Sochi, at the residence on the Black Sea. otolaryngologist he would have seen it 59 times. However, some specialists have explained that this type of cancer is usually treatable and the statistics speak of a patient survival that varies between 70 and 90 percent, depending on the type of carcinoma.

It has often been said in the past that some disease may be at the root of Putin’s behavior that some have indicated as paranoid or “erratic”. But even on these analyzes, apart from the denials of the presidential apparatus, there have been numerous “counter-analysis”By as many specialists who have worked extensively on video recordings.

Certainly Over the years Putin has suffered some traumalinked above all to sporting activity, ocadopts from horse or hockey accident. In 2012, Putin suddenly canceled a series of public appointments and Lukashenko said that he was injured in a judo match. Officially, the Kremlin has never released information on the conditions: No public reports on his health are expected.

At the beginning of the first term, the

The attending physician Sergei Mironov, head of the Kremlin Health Center, often spoke about the health of the head of state. In 2002 he said: Healthy, robust, no medical problems. For the stability of the pressure, for the results of the electrocardiograms, the lung capacity and other parameters, he appears much younger than his 50 years. On another occasion Mironov specified that Putin supports naturopathic methods treatment, prefers the sauna, tea with lemon, rubs, massages. In 2011, the doctor repeated the same things in an interview. Then nothing more.

All the hypotheses put forward in recent years they come from abroad. A 2008 Pentagon research spoke of symptoms of the Asperger’s disease, an autistic disorder that affects all of your decisions. Comment by spokesman Peskov: nonsense that does not deserve to be discussed.

Also from the United States in 2014 came the certain news of a pancreatic cancer, diagnosed by an elderly German doctor who treated Putin, according to the New York Post. Peskov: Don’t hope so! It looks great. In the same 2014 Zbigniew Brzezinskiadviser to Presidents Johnson and Carter, told The National Interest that Putin disclosed the same narcissistic-megalomaniacal behaviors of Mussolini and Hitler. The Kremlin didn’t even respond. The Week reported that experienced professionals had diagnosed bone marrow cancer. The first or one of the first analytical researches had been published in 2005 by The Atlantic but few noticed it. There was talk of the conclusions of the researcher Brenda Connors of the strategic research department of Naval War College in Newport.

Connors, as a movement analyst, had long followed the health of world leaders by analyzing their gestures and facial expressions. Watching the tape of Putin’s first settlement in slow motion she had concentrated on her walk which, in slow motion, almost betrayed the immobility of her right arm and leg. It was said that it could be the consequence of a stroke you hate a trauma had in childhood. In 2020 it was the turn of the Parkinson’s disease, relaunched by numerous foreign newspapers. Then Peskov had replied just as he has done these days: nonsense and stupidity.