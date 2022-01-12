Sickness certificates, exemptions, swab requests. The clarifications of Dr. Paolizzi • newsrimini.it

🔊 Listen to the audio

The consequences of the explosion of covid infections also directly affect the activity of general practitioners, overwhelmed by bureaucratic tasks. “Are suffocated by requests that are not within our competence and to which the public health department should respond – explains the doctor Corrado Paolizzi to the microphones of Tempo Reale – the family doctor must visit people, make diagnoses and therapies, monitor chronic patients. At this moment, however, we risk being distracted from these tasks with great danger for public health, the one that goes beyond the covid.“In these days, with the introduction of the vaccination obligation for the over 50s, requests for exemptions are also flooding. “Moreover – explains the doctor – we do not give exemptions but, as family doctors, we limit ourselves to certifying diseases which are then those reported in the technical data sheets as situations to be evaluated in case of administration of a drug. Then it’s up to a special commission to evaluate.“With the innovations introduced by the Region, they are then dozens of phone calls from people asking if they can go directly to the pharmacy for end-of-quarantine or isolation swabs. For the former (close positive contacts), direct access is also possible while for those who were positive to the covid it is necessary to apply to the family doctor (after 10 days and with at least three without symptoms) before going to the pharmacy. “However, I recommend going (with medical request) to drive through the Ausl”Says Paolizzi. Another aspect to be explored, that of sickness certificates. “The quarantine and isolation measures – says the doctor – only the public health department and us general practitioners can issue and revoke them, without these we cannot issue sickness certificates “. “It is good that we know – adds – that so far the Government has not issued decrees that allow for the receipt of payments following sickness certificates issued for quarantines. ” Dejected, Dr. Paolizzi metaphorically spreads his arms: “we are now entering the third year of the pandemic and we cannot yet be in an organizational emergency.“