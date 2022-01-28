Sicuritalia is awarded the security services of the Marco Polo airport. Air traffic, resumed from the end of March

Save, the company that manages the airports of Venice and Treviso, has announced that it has sold its subsidiary Triveneto Sicurezza, in charge of the control services at the two airports: the Sicuritalia Group won it, stipulating a 7-year contract . According to Save, the operation “will guarantee employment and wage levels” for all current staff, approximately 370 employees. The actual “handover” will take place between the end of February and the beginning of March. Sicuritalia is one of the most important companies in the field, with 16 thousand employees throughout Italy and with a unit that deals specifically with the safety of critical infrastructures.

On the air traffic front, there is talk of a gradual recovery in the coming months: “The new variant of the virus has slowed the recovery path of pre-pandemic volumes that began in June 2021 – summarizes Save – however the Group looks positively to next season summer that will start at the end of March ». In particular, the opening of the Ryanair and Wizz Air bases and the reactivation of intercontinental flights over North America are planned at the Marco Polo in Venice, while the Ryanair base is confirmed at the Canova in Treviso with an extensive flight program. Wizz Air today announced the launch of two new connections from Italy to the United Kingdom, one from Venice and one from Palermo. Flights will be scheduled starting March 27 for five days a week.