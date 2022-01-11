World

“Side effects” of Covid: two shocking stories from Sardinia in a few hours – Il DiSsenziente

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

From Sardinia two shocking stories in a few hours.


Sassari, a pregnant woman goes to the gynecological emergency room with losses and severe stomach ache. She is vaccinated with a double dose and awaiting the third, but without a buffer. They don’t let her in. They have to do a molecular but not immediately, before the next day it is not possible. And so they send her back home, practically in vigilant waiting. Not even the time to get to the parking lot and the loss becomes plentiful: miscarriage. Maybe the same would have happened, but where is the health service? Where is the right to be promptly assisted and treated?
Olbia, a woman with a serious tumor has to embark for “the continent” in the direction of the Gemelli hospital in Rome, where she must undergo an urgent surgery. She is vaccinated with one dose therefore without super greenpass. They don’t let it go. Stay at the port.

The Sardinians therefore – just like the Sicilians and all the other islanders – were sentenced to permanent kidnapping. A confinement that other Italians, thank goodness, still manage to evade and mitigate for purely geographical reasons. Does all this seem normal to you?

Does it seem morally and ethically acceptable to you?

Had it been a matter of some migrants on the Maghreb coasts, an entire army of Mimmi Lucani would have mobilized to ask

some NGOs to disobey an unjust law in the name of the much heralded “human rights”. But in this case no. In times of pandemic, the brave captains with braids went into hiding, returning to their bourgeois and luxurious homes. And it becomes possible to tolerate that even the most elementary and inalienable rights are trampled with impunity, feeling, moreover, on the side of the good. But you can tell yourself and your friends which side you think you are supporting this psychotic regime of brutal legalized segregation. As for me, you just make me sick.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno4 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“Should I expect good or bad news?” – Corriere.it

November 2, 2021

Occam’s Razor and the Power of Simplicity – Johnjoe McFadden

2 weeks ago

actor James Ciseau loses his life in a terrible car accident

December 1, 2021

African American cleared after 43 years in a cell for three murders: “Now I dream of the ocean”

November 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button