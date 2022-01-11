“Side effects” of Covid: two shocking stories from Sardinia in a few hours – Il DiSsenziente
From Sardinia two shocking stories in a few hours.
The Sardinians therefore – just like the Sicilians and all the other islanders – were sentenced to permanent kidnapping. A confinement that other Italians, thank goodness, still manage to evade and mitigate for purely geographical reasons. Does all this seem normal to you?
Does it seem morally and ethically acceptable to you?
Had it been a matter of some migrants on the Maghreb coasts, an entire army of Mimmi Lucani would have mobilized to ask
some NGOs to disobey an unjust law in the name of the much heralded “human rights”. But in this case no. In times of pandemic, the brave captains with braids went into hiding, returning to their bourgeois and luxurious homes. And it becomes possible to tolerate that even the most elementary and inalienable rights are trampled with impunity, feeling, moreover, on the side of the good. But you can tell yourself and your friends which side you think you are supporting this psychotic regime of brutal legalized segregation. As for me, you just make me sick.