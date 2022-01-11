“Side effects” of Covid: two shocking stories from Sardinia in a few hours – Il DiSsenziente

From Sardinia two shocking stories in a few hours.



Sassari, a pregnant woman goes to the gynecological emergency room with losses and severe stomach ache. She is vaccinated with a double dose and awaiting the third, but without a buffer. They don’t let her in. They have to do a molecular but not immediately, before the next day it is not possible. And so they send her back home, practically in vigilant waiting. Not even the time to get to the parking lot and the loss becomes plentiful: miscarriage. Maybe the same would have happened, but where is the health service? Where is the right to be promptly assisted and treated?

Olbia, a woman with a serious tumor has to embark for “the continent” in the direction of the Gemelli hospital in Rome, where she must undergo an urgent surgery. She is vaccinated with one dose therefore without super greenpass. They don’t let it go. Stay at the port.

The Sardinians therefore – just like the Sicilians and all the other islanders – were sentenced to permanent kidnapping. A confinement that other Italians, thank goodness, still manage to evade and mitigate for purely geographical reasons. Does all this seem normal to you? Does it seem morally and ethically acceptable to you?