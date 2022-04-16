Health

Side effects of the third dose of the Moderna vaccine from highest to lowest

Photo of Zach Zach8 hours ago
0 46 1 minute read

The Ministry of Health periodically publishes the Pharmacovigilance Report on COVID-19 vaccines. The report aims to communicate the adverse reactions that are producing the vaccines against the coronavirus. In its fourteenth update, the document makes special mention of the third dosesthat is, the booster vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, also known as Comirnaty and Spikevax, respectively.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, 92.5% of people over 12 years of age have already received the complete guidelines against COVID-19. Besides, A total of 24,639,562 additional doses have already been applied. In Spain, only those that use messenger RNA technology, that is, Pfizer and Moderna, are injected as third doses.

In the case of modern More than 13 million booster doses have been administered, specifically 13,726,242 injections. It is not the most used vaccine in Spain, it is behind Pfizer, but in terms of the use of third doses, it is the most used, since almost 11 million sera have been supplied from the Pfizer vaccine.

Side Effects of Moderna

The pharmacovigilance report collects the ten most common adverse effects in the third dose of Moderna. 13,302 notifications of side effects have been registered for this vaccine, of which 762 occurred in people who received a third dose.

In the case of Moderna, the pyrexia (34%), that is, a febrile process, is the most recurrent adverse effect among patients who have received the third dose, followed by the headache (18%) and for the lymphadenopathywhich in this case falls to 10%.

The ten most common adverse effects of the third dose of Moderna from highest to lowest

Reaction (PT) Number of cases Percentage
Pyrexia 258 3. 4%
headache 136 18%
lymphadenopathy 122 16%
Myalgia 95 12%
Discomfort 68 9%
Vaccination site pain 67 9%
Nausea 61 8%
Fatigue 58 8%
Arthralgia 51 7%
Shaking chills 49 6%

Source link

Photo of Zach Zach8 hours ago
0 46 1 minute read

Related Articles

Walking diet, how to lose weight without fatigue

59 seconds ago

Bassetti sued, 50 doctors against him. His answer

13 mins ago

Anemia: how to cure it with nutrition

25 mins ago

The school opposed Covid by opening the windows, 13 thousand chicken coop classes remain and now the money goes to arms: the wrath of d’Errico [INTERVISTA]

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button