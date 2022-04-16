Side effects of the third dose of the Moderna vaccine from highest to lowest

The Ministry of Health periodically publishes the Pharmacovigilance Report on COVID-19 vaccines. The report aims to communicate the adverse reactions that are producing the vaccines against the coronavirus. In its fourteenth update, the document makes special mention of the third dosesthat is, the booster vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, also known as Comirnaty and Spikevax, respectively.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, 92.5% of people over 12 years of age have already received the complete guidelines against COVID-19. Besides, A total of 24,639,562 additional doses have already been applied. In Spain, only those that use messenger RNA technology, that is, Pfizer and Moderna, are injected as third doses.

In the case of modern More than 13 million booster doses have been administered, specifically 13,726,242 injections. It is not the most used vaccine in Spain, it is behind Pfizer, but in terms of the use of third doses, it is the most used, since almost 11 million sera have been supplied from the Pfizer vaccine.

Side Effects of Moderna

The pharmacovigilance report collects the ten most common adverse effects in the third dose of Moderna. 13,302 notifications of side effects have been registered for this vaccine, of which 762 occurred in people who received a third dose.

In the case of Moderna, the pyrexia (34%), that is, a febrile process, is the most recurrent adverse effect among patients who have received the third dose, followed by the headache (18%) and for the lymphadenopathywhich in this case falls to 10%.