The hateful love handles and cartridge belts often end up settling on our hips, if your desire is to reduce them, it can be very difficult. However, there is a solution for everything and, when it comes to health, good routines and sports can help us a lot. You may have been practicing cardio and abs for weeks, but if you still don’t see results, it’s because you haven’t yet put into practice one of the best exercises for this area: side planks. This type of routine is demanding and requires strength and endurance but, without a doubt, it is the most recommended when it comes to marking and toning the sides of our body. So that you know the correct way to do it and all its benefits, in this new OneHOWTO article we are going to explain everything about it. side plank exercise: how to do it and what it’s for.

How to do the side plank exercise



Performing the side plank exercise not only consists of keeping the weight on one side, but you have to follow a series of steps to do it correctly. How do you do the side plank exercise? Pay attention to the following instructions: Lie on one of your sides on a mat, leaning on one side of your body, with your leg and forearm. Next, exert force and raise your body in such a way that all the weight is distributed between the forearm and the foot on that side. Hold this position for 40 seconds at least, activating the isometric part of the exercise. You should do at least 3 sets combining each side in order to exercise both sides and eventually increase your endurance time. If you have already gained enough strength, you can hold yourself with your arm outstretched.

Common mistakes when doing the side plank exercise



The side plank is an exercise that is not usually very popular among beginners since it requires a great physical effort. That is why it is important to know how to execute it correctly since, due to a lack of practice or not having as much strength in the central axis, injuries can be caused. Some of the most common side plank exercise mistakes are: drop the hip : it is normal that the first few times inertia makes the hips fall to the ground but the posture must always have the trunk straight and tense.

: it is normal that the first few times inertia makes the hips fall to the ground but the posture must always have the trunk straight and tense. Not keeping the body aligned : you must ensure that the spine is straight and the trunk and neck are aligned.

: you must ensure that the spine is straight and the trunk and neck are aligned. Keep the biggest load at the bottom : the weight should be balanced throughout the body without overloading the legs.

: the weight should be balanced throughout the body without overloading the legs. Elbow too far from the body: avoid moving the elbow too far from the trunk of the body, since the force will be poorly exerted despite having better balance.

What is the side plank exercise for?



Side planks are a type of exercise that is usually difficult at first but that help very effectively not only to subtract the accumulated fat from our sides and our abdomen, but also to keep the body toned, maintain a good posture and create a central axis strength. There are several muscles that are involved and many other benefits that you can enjoy by introducing it into your training routine. muscles involved It is commonly known that the side plank is an ideal exercise to be able to remove the hateful holsters, but at an anatomical level it goes much further than that, since it is a very complete exercise that engages many muscles that connect the upper and lower part of our body. body. What muscles does the side plank work? These are the most notable in the side plank exercise: Transversus abdominis muscle

abductors (gluteus medius and gluteus minimus)

(gluteus medius and gluteus minimus) hip abductors

obliques (both internal and external) In addition, it combines strength and heart rate elevation so that, even if you are not making any movement, your body is working very intensely. Profits What does the side plank do besides make us feel fitter? One of the great benefits why you should start introducing a side plank routine into your training is because, by mastering the technique, you can achieve tremendous results that tone your body and strengthen a good part of your muscles. Above all, there are three parts that are exercised and that can bring us great benefits: Arm and shoulder strengthening : while you work the central part of the body, you are exercising and strengthening the arms and shoulders by carrying the weight.

: while you work the central part of the body, you are exercising and strengthening the arms and shoulders by carrying the weight. Strengthening of the obliques : you will keep the lateral muscles of the abdomen firm and in shape, eliminating the accumulated fat.

: you will keep the lateral muscles of the abdomen firm and in shape, eliminating the accumulated fat. Strengthening the central axis and core of our body: you perform global work that gives stability to the core of your body.