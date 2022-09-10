Side plank with crunch: the definitive exercise to strengthen your core and have a heart attack body

Ready to combine your standard crunches with side plank exercises in one move and challenge your balance, tone your waist and strengthen your core? Welcome to the world of

side plank with crunch. You will double the benefits and have

a body of absolute impression.

The side plank with built-in crunch works your entire body by combining all the basic actions you get from a traditional plank with a bit of

extra intensity on shoulders and hips. Your obliques are doubly involved in this exercise. Crown jewel.

A very complete exercise



The side closest to the ground has to

stay on all the time to keep the

stable body, while the side you are contracting relaxes over and over again. That is the key to the exercise. It is a very effective training because

engages a wide range of major muscle groups.

The main affected areas are

obliques and backincluding the erector spinae, rectus abdominis, and transversus abdominis. In addition, the position uses the

serratus anterior, lateral deltoids, and trapezius of the upper body, as well as the

gluteus maximus and hip flexors of the lower body.

Benefits of Side Plank Ab Exercise



You strengthen the core and work the

upper and lower muscles of the body. When you perform plank exercises, you work all the muscles that make up your core and get all the benefits that come with it.

develop a strong core. As if that wasn’t enough, so are the plates.

work trapezius, deltoids, triceps, biceps, quadriceps, calf…

the side plates

condition the core. When muscles develop similarly on both sides of the body, the result is better posture, more spinal support, and less lower back pain. Also, things like putting on

squatting, crouching, running, lifting, jumping and throwing They are all functional movements that start from a good core.

With this exercise you will

burn calories and fat. Many. Crunch side planks are the

combination of strength and cardiovascular exercise. These plank variation exercises can help you burn more calories and regulate your weight. They can also help decrease

blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease.

How to Do Forearm Side Plank Crunches



Get into a side plank position

lying on your right side on the ground with your left foot resting on the inside of his right foot and left arm resting on your left side. lift your body

laying your right forearm flat on the floor so that it is perpendicular to the torso.

Raise your torso until

right upper arm is straight under you with the elbow bent 90 degrees and the forearm resting on the floor. Extend your left arm over your head, raise your left leg and bring

knee to torso. At the same time, bring your left arm toward your knee in a

contraction movement.

Continue for as long as you feel comfortable with, and then repeat on the other side. don’t let

your hips drop or twist, the movement should come only from your core. Prevent your

hips sag during exercise and

squeeze your abs and glutes throughout the movement for stability.

Bent Knee Side Plank



Side plank with knee bend

strengthens the core with special emphasis on the obliques. The movement also demands hip control, balance, and coordination. To start this variation, get into a side plank position.

lying on your right side on the floor with your left foot resting on top of your right foot and your left arm resting on your left side.

Raise your body by placing your

right forearm flat on the floor so that it is perpendicular to the torso. Raise your torso until the top of your

right arm is straight under you with the elbow bent 90 degrees and the forearm resting on the floor. Then he lifts his left leg and bends that knee. He carries the

top knee to chest.

Finally make a

pause and return to starting position. Don’t let your hips sag during the side plank. Don’t place your grounded elbow too high above your shoulder. Y

squeeze your abs and glutes throughout the movement for stability.

Side plank and rotation



The rotating side plank exercise develops the

lateral core strength and stabilitystrength and stability of the

shoulders, and can even help improve spinal mobility. To optimize these benefits, make sure you are doing this exercise on

perfect form. Get into a side plank position by lying on your right side on the floor with your left foot resting on your right foot and your left arm raised directly above you so it’s perpendicular to the floor.

Raise your body by placing your right forearm flat on the floor so that it is perpendicular to the torso.

Raise your torso until the top of your

right arm is straight under you with the elbow bent 90 degrees and the forearm resting on the floor. In this position, only your right forearm and the outside of your right foot are in contact with the ground. keep them

tight abs. and then repeat on the left side. Try to spin as much as you can. The goal is to rotate until your chest is parallel to the ground.

Do you see yourself capable?