Sidney Lumet cycle on OCS Géants, tribute to an exceptional filmmaker

Despite a marginal career, the director of “Serpico” is the man who allowed Sean Connery and Al Pacino to reveal themselves in the 60s and 70s. OCS Géants rebroadcasts his films.

It does not fit into the boxes, which has long been a problem for critics. Having, in fifty years and forty-four films, directed Katharine Hepburn and Vin Diesel, Marlon Brando and Michael Jackson; Having rubbed shoulders with the studio system before appearing as a distant, big brother of New Hollywood, Sidney Lumet suffered from an apparent absence of common thread in a protean work. Of Twelve Angry Men at 7:58 a.m. that Saturday, it is, however, that of an author.

This New Yorker, who made his city the setting and the beating heart of his moral dilemmas, lacks neither recurring themes nor obsessions. Born in 1924, of Yiddish artist parents, Lumet is the child of a double culture, stage and television. From the first, he will keep the taste for theatrical adaptations and unities of place and time. From the small screen, where he cut his teeth as a director, efficiency and the means to obtain miracles with tight budgets. It was Henry Fonda who put him in the cinema, and Lumet, an actor in his early days, would favor directing actors throughout his career. Sean Connery, who owes him to have thrown away the panoply and the toupee of James Bond from 1965 with the ultra tense The Hill of Lost Men, then in the implacable The Offence, considered him his favorite director. Al Pacino is indebted to him, in the 1970s, for his metamorphosis into a redeeming and iconic cop in Serpico, then as an existential and tragic robber in A dog’s afternoon.