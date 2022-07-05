Sidney Lumet, in restored copies at the Festival Lumière 2022

Outings in Lyon – The newsletter

Little by little, the 2022 Lumière Festival is unveiling itself. After Louis Malle, the cultural event will pay tribute to Sidney Lumet.

The films directed by Sidney Lumet will be honored during a retrospective dedicated to the director of “Un après-midi de chien”. See you from October 15 to 23 in Lyon. The opportunity to see some masterpieces in restored copy.

Thus, the Lumière festival continues its exploration of American cinema. Indeed, in the past, moviegoers have been able to watch again in optimal conditions the feature films of Walter Hill, Sydey Pollack, Peter Bogdanovich. Or William Friedkin, Ida Lupino.

Sidney Lumet, the master of the legal thriller

Thus, over the years, Sydney Lumet has built a filmography centered on the detective genre. So much so that he has contributed to restoring the nobility of these singular films. Nicknamed the “master of the legal thriller”, most of his films deal directly or indirectly with the judicial system.

In 2005 Sidney Lumet received an honorary Oscar, crowning a rich career.

Certainly, this filmmaker does not fit into any box. In fifty years and forty-four films, he has directed actors as varied as Marlon Brando, Paul Newman, Henry Fonda, Sean Connery, Al Pacino, Katharine Hepburn. But also Michael Jackson and Vin Diesel, the star of the Fast and Furious saga.

Sidney Lumet, child of dual culture

Sidney Lumet is the child of a double culture, stage and television. From the first, he will keep the taste for theatrical adaptations and units. Then from the second, he learned directing and composing with reduced budgets.

To be seen again on a giant screen as part of the Festival Lumière 2022.

Sydney Lumet Retrospective

As part of the Lumière 2022 festival from October 15 to 23 in Lyon

