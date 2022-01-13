Sidney Poitier in the British Virgin Islands: in the pirate islands of yesterday and today

There are sixty British Virgin Islands, pirate islands of yesterday and today. Scattered like green confetti across the Caribbean Drake Channel, the British Virgins flaunt dense and lush vegetation, rippling headlands, wild and silent bays, sugar beaches and transparent waters. The only drawback: they offer little to see inside; but the absence of architectural or monumental spots is easily forgiven. In honor of Sidney Poitier, who played in 1958 with John Cassavetes and Virgina Maskell of “Virgin Island” directed by the British Pat Jackson, they are worth much more than a sail.





It emerged to protect pirates and buccaneers first, hardened New York sailors and then Bostonians, today they delight the Adam and Eve of the third millennium with good or spoiled but always caramelized apples – fiscally and ethically misleading – that bite into the panoramic and fashionable restaurants of Virgin Gorda , Jost van Dyck and Road Town (in Tortola).





Classified in 2021 as “great alcoves of corporate tax abuse” (in the black list the Caymans are in second place and the Bermuda in third) have always been the Caribbean paradise for sailors for the inevitable wind, the short distances that separate them and safe and easy anchorages and not by chance were the dens of the most famous pirates. Which with tenacious bows crossed the waters already populated by old wrecks. Writer and painter Jill Tattersall, 81-year-old heir to John Constable, told of the exploits since 1965: from those of Drake piloted by Queen Elizabeth I to those imagined by Robert Louis Stevenson who is said to have drawn inspiration for “Treasure Island ”From Norman Island, an islet on the southern tip, uninhabited (in life Stevenson was actually seduced by Upolu, the main one in Western Samoa).



Photo by Andrea Battaglini

In the 16th century, however, during the colonial period, Spain had claimed possession of the Virgin Islands, although it had never created any settlements there. Because of this actual absence of the Spanish crown on the spot, the islands were long disputed by the major European powers of the time: Dutch, English, Spanish, French and Danes clashed for the colonization of this fertile archipelago, especially coveted for the its strategic position. The islands thus became a famous den of pirates, in particular the island of Jost Van Dyke, which took its name from the well-known Dutch privateer. And Foxy’s in Jost’s White Bay, which lopsidedly recalls the Ibicenchi or Formenterños chiringuitos, is besieged by sailors and charterers who, during each cruise, meet at sunset to swallow.



Photo by Andrea Battaglini



Photo by Andrea Battaglini

With tenacity, the emulators of Drake and Raleigh anchor in the cheerful marinas framed by carefully restored ancient filibusta piers, pastel-colored houses, New England-style villas and crowded pubs that are a cross between post offices, usum sailors and alcohol bars. comfort and that in any case fail to break the lazy charm of life on board. So it was also for the protagonists of the film, shot more between small wooden launches and outboard motors than on the sand of Marina Cay, the micro-islet just a stone’s throw from Tortola where the young lovers Cassavetes and Maskell helped by Poitier have persisted. to build their alcove. The film opens instead with a sequence shot at the Baths of Virgin Gorda, the beach dotted with smooth rocks like Moore’s sculptures immortalized in all the BVI postcards. It goes without saying that here the sunsets with the sweeps of tropical light and sound that bounce shiny from rock to rock and ignite on the shore are intense. The same rocks that give so much character to the beaches of Baths and Spring Bay in Virgin Gorda run through the fairytale resort of Guavaberry.



Photo by Andrea Battaglini



Photo by Andrea Battaglini

Large boulders, covered with bougainvillea and sirius cactus in bloom at night, emerge from the ground on either side of the quiet road that connects the twenty cottages of the complex anchored to the south of the island. Fortunately, the Baths and surroundings were spared in September 2017 by Hurricane Irma which was powerful (gusts at 250km / h) and which covered the entire chain of islands. Apart from the outskirts of Anegada in all the islands the trees have not only been stripped of their leaves but also deprived of their bark.



Photo by Andrea Battaglini

And also on Virgin Gorda – which is the third largest island in the BVI – Irma has upset a rich mix of sailors and skippers, hardened evaders and daring traffickers. And fortunately it is only a fleeting memory for the big tech CEOs who swell like jellies in the sun, spending up to 2.5 million dollars to build bright avant-garde villas overlooking the bays that pierce Peter’s “private” island. Island or frame Tortola’s Cane Garden Bay. However, many if not all and even generations of pinguinos – as in Chile today the thirty-year-olds are baptized – remain mesmerized by the undisputed charm exercised by the Anegada Flamingo Pond which paints the southern edges of the island pink, populated by colonies of flamingos. Mahoe Bay beach where the lapping of the sea accompanies the breath like a mantra of the soul and from the impressive view that can be enjoyed from the top of the volcanic peak of Sage Mountain in Tortola (1,716 feet). Difficult to blame them especially when they constantly catch up with the wind in their sails!



Photo by Andrea Battaglini

INFO

– bvitourism.com

Covid: Green Pass and buffer within 48 hours of departure

Weather: the climate in winter is hot or hot-humid even if the season is dry; the heat can be intense during the day but the sea breeze mitigates it at night; the temperature ranges from 22 ° to 29 °. There are six hours less than in Italy. The spoken language is English.

ARRIVE

With virginatlantic.com and airfrance.com to Tortola.

SLEEPING – BOAT RENTAL

Essential to rent a sailboat for a week with or without a skipper or take the mini catamaran cruises proposed by BVI Tourism that depart from Road Town in Tortola. Among the many companies clickandboat.com boataround.com bvitraveller.com

EAT & AFTER DINNER

Not to be missed are the Soggy Dollar Bar and Foxy’s in Jost Van Dyck, Pusser’s and Bomba’s Shack in Tortola and Saba Rock – Gun Creek in Virgin Gorda.



Photo by Andrea Battaglini

Follow LaStampa Viaggi on Facebook (click here)

Don’t miss the free weekly newsletter, if you want to subscribe click here